How can I check my credit score?

By Alice Grahns
The US Sun
 20 hours ago
YOUR credit score plays an important role when and if you apply for a credit card, loan or mortgage.

The score determines your creditworthiness to lenders, and whether you're a risky borrower or not. Below we explain how to check it.

There are plenty of ways to check your credit score - and you don't have to pay for them.

For example, many credit card companies, banks and lenders have started providing credit scores for their customers.

It may be on your statement, or you can access it online by logging into your account.

Wells Fargo customers, for example, can get access to their FICO score for free online.

There are also other free credit scoring websites, such as Credit Karma, Creditwise and Credit Scorecard.

Your credit report is the information that lenders and companies use to calculate your credit score.

You're typically entitled to one free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies.

These agencies include Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

However, each of the three agencies have announced they will provide free weekly credit reports until the end of 2022.

You can order this from annualcreditreport.com, the only authorized website for free credit reports, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Alternatively, you can call 1-877-322-8228.

FICO, the most widely known credit scoring system, and its rival VantageScore, both use a range of 300-850 points.

The higher your credit score is, the better chance you have of getting the best deals.

Below we list what's considered a good and bad credit score, according to both systems.

FICO

  • Poor: 300-579
  • Fair: 580-669
  • Good: 670-739
  • Very good: 740-799
  • Exceptional: 800 or above

VantageScore

  • Very poor: 300-499
  • Poor: 500-600
  • Fair: 601-660
  • Good: 661-780
  • Excellent: 781-850

VantageScore was developed by the three national credit reporting agencies.

While FICO has created different scoring models for each credit bureau.

The average FICO score in the US rose to 711 in 2020, according to Experian data.

This is an eight-point increase from 2019 and the most significant spike since 2016.

We explain how to build your credit score.

In 2020, a new credit scoring system was introduced - and it can stop you from getting accepted for cards and loans.

A super saver revealed how she bought her first home aged 23 on a low income and with an average credit score.

#Credit Reports#Credit Bureau#Credit Reporting#Credit Karma#Wells Fargo#Credit Scorecard#Equifax Experian#Transunion#Vantagescore
The US Sun

The US Sun

