Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is Over, But You Can Still Save on Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Brand For 17 More Hours

By Kristine Cannon and Olivia Harvey
 3 days ago
Oprah has a long list of Favorite Things , but one that’s stood the test of time is HexClad and its stainless steel pans. And you can still save on HexClad even after Prime’s Early Access Sale has ended. The brand is offering stellar deals on bundles for just 17 more hours, so act now to save big.

While Amazon was hosting its Prime Early Access Sale between October 11 and 12, HexClad also ran its own deal on its website, offering massive markdowns on bundles that normally cost upwards of $1,600. And lucky for those who didn’t take advantage of the HexClad Prime Day Bundles sale, the brand decided to extend this deal through today.

Introduced to her Favorite Things list back in 2019, the HexClad brand not only boasts the Oprah stamp of approval, but the products are also one of the most high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans out there. Don’t believe me? The entire brand is endorsed by celebrity chef (and hothead) Gordon Ramsay. If it’s trusted in his kitchen, it’ll make miracles in ours.

Right now you can save over $600 on the 20-piece All-In bundle that comes with basically every piece of cookware you could ever need. It comes with 13 pieces of hybrid cookware, three mixing bowls, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a hybrid griddle, and a 7-quart hybrid deep saute pan.

Image: HexClad

HexClad 20-Piece All-In Bundle $999.99 Buy now

And save over 30 percent on the HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set when you shop during the HexClad Prime Day Sale. This set comes with three sizes of the brand’s most popular pans and matching lids so you can tackle every dish like a pro.

Image: HexClad

HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Bundle $299.99
Buy now

The HexClad 7-Inch Santoku Knife and 10-Inch Hybrid Pan bundle is also on sale for almost 50 percent off. The pair will become your most-grabbed kitchen accessories and the bundle is a perfect buy for those just starting their at-home culinary adventure.

Image: HexClad

HexClad Damascus Steel Santoku Knife and Hybrid Pan Bundle $179.99
Buy now

Grab yourself HexClad cookware while it’s still on sale (for just a few more hours!) and see what the hype is all about.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

