Communication has never been more important for businesses, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to more online ordering and customers getting in touch over the phone rather than visiting in-store. Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) makes it possible for businesses to make calls using the internet rather than via a traditional phone line, and it has many benefits for business communications. Today, VoIP is becoming the standard for modern businesses that want to provide the best customer experience. Here are some reasons why every business should switch to VoIP in 2021.