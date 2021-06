U.S. inflation is trending upward as abundant liquidity, surging demand following Covid-19 lockdowns and supply-side constraints put pressure on prices. The Federal Reserve significantly raised its inflation expectations for 2021 on Wednesday, forecasting that the prices of personal consumption expenditure – its preferred measure of inflation – could rise 3.4% this year, a full percentage point ahead of its March projection of 2.4%. The central bank has made no changes to its aggressive bond buying program and has also indicated that interest rates will continue to stay close to 0%, although it has signaled two rate hikes in 2023.