Hidden away on Weller Court’s third floor (so far removed from anything else open, you might miss it) lives Sushi Takeda: a fairly fancy option ideal for special occasions. Overlooked in favor of flashier spots like Sushi Kaneyoshi or the crowd-pleasing Sushi Gen, Sushi Takeda is more subdued, falling somewhere in the middle of those two. It’s a $150 omakase where you’re seated at a serene, light wood bar. You get a cold towel at the start, the sushi chef shapes, then plops pieces of sea bream, saba, and otoro onto the stone in front of you with the rhythm of a metronome. You’ll have very nice cuts of fish, as well as signature dishes like the iwashi maki, or soy paper-wrapped sardines rolls, and delicate bowls topped with ikura and uni. It's a high-class experience that doesn't completely blow out your bank account.

7 DAYS AGO