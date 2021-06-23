UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Lowered to $48 at Morgan Stanley on Slowing Momentum

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon lowered the price target on Nike (NYSE: NKE) to $153.00 (from $162.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "We point out that NKE has been supportive of the Chinese Government's effort to ramp up its national athletic program over the years, and as such we could see a quick yet quiet resolution to current restraints, consumer-led or otherwise, on the brand. That said, potentially more disruptive to NKE (and global brands in general) is the "guochao" trend that favors consumption of national brands like Anta (2020-HK, Not Rated) and Li Ning (2331-HK, Not Rated), a trend that has principally been adopted by younger, digitally savvy consumers. With respect to our 4Q estimates, we see NKE delivering an in line quarter relative to our/consensus estimates of ~76% sales growth and $0.51 in EPS, as we believe softening sell-through China data in the last two months of the quarter will show up in weaker orders in future quarters. That said, while we believe NKE can ultimately flex its marketing and innovation muscles to overcome these hurdles and further distance itself from the competition, we could see near term sales volatility in Greater China, the brunt of which is likely to be felt in the next 1-2 quarters, with likely offsets from NA and Europe both of which are on an improving recovery trajectory. trajectory. As such, given decelerating Chinese sell through trends, we are lowering our 1Q22 and 2Q22 China estimates to 5.6% (from 40%) and 11.5% (from 35%), resulting in our F22 EPS going to $3.75 from $4.08. With these crosscurrents abound, we suspect NKE could fall back to its long term EPS growth target guidance of mid-teens growth, putting FY22 guidance at approximately $3.60."