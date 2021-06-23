Cancel
Financial Reports

UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Lowered to $48 at Morgan Stanley on Slowing Momentum

 13 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufmann lowered the price target on Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) to $48.00 (from $50.00) due to caution on its long-term growth prospects due to its exposure to structurally challenged categories. On 6/9, CPB shares were down 6.5% vs. the S&P 500 flat on weaker than expected Q3 results and reduced FY outlook.

