Ashland (ASH) says availability of some raw materials in addition to shipping, logistics and packaging challenges are offsetting strong demand
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today provided an update for preliminary fiscal 2021 third-quarter and full-year financial results. In general, economic recovery in the U.S. and other regions of the world is driving strong demand for most products in the company's Life Sciences, Personal Care and Household and Specialty Additives end markets.www.streetinsider.com