Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parma, OH

Parma's Cox and West Creek Conservancy gives $120k funding to develop Greenway

Posted by 
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6rV3_0aPuWJcT00
West Creek Conservancy/Facebook

PARMA, CLEVELAND — Cox Communication and the West Creek Conservancy have announced their joint acquisition to develop the West Creek Reservation. This partnership aims to create a deep and enduring connection between community residents and the greenspaces West Creek preserves and protects.

James M. Cox Foundation has awarded WCC a $120,000 grant to support the acquisition and retrieval of both lands.

James M. Cox is a foundation that originated from Cox Enterprise, a company that also held Cox Communication. The foundation focused on the philanthropy field, mainly supporting charitable programs, both in profit and nonprofit organizations.

They see WCC shares similar interests. The organization also aims to provide an environment-friendly community and cause a more significant impact in providing natural resources to the community with limited access to greener areas.

The result of this acquisition was portrayed in their recent project, the Cleveland Metroparks West Creek Reservation. It is an interconnecting greenway trail that links to multiple neighborhoods directly to the Reservation.

While changing the land function to trails and greenspace, WCC creates an entry point network system and giving access to the community to the Reservation area. Therefore making it more bike and walk-friendly and reducing cars and mobile usage in the area.

Cox’s Cleveland market vice president and a WCC board member Rob Brill expressed his positivity in the acquisition, expecting a greater future for WCC along with the community.

“Greenways generate environmental awareness, community identity, healthy living, and pride,” said Brill. “A public trail network that links the communities of Seven Hills, Parma, Brooklyn Heights, and Independence to West Creek Reservation creates opportunities to get out in nature and celebrate the great outdoors, along with the exceptional work Cox does every day in the community.”

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Cleveland, OH
189
Followers
151
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Calling Cleveland home and the dog my spirit animal. They/them

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Heights, OH
Parma, OH
Government
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James M. Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenways#Cox Communication#Wcc#Cox Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Euclid, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Euclid City Council to return to Council Chamber on July

EUCLID, OH — Euclid City Council will return to Council Chamber with COVID-19 precautions this July 19, 2021. This was announced on June 3, 2021, following a City Council work session in discussing to continue City Council and Council Committee meetings in Council Chamber. Before that date, all Council and Council Committee meetings will still be held virtually by Zoom.
Painesville, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Painesville’s Public Works Department installs new salt shed this september

CLEVELAND, OH — Painesville’s Public Works Department will be utilizing a new city salt storage facility this fall. It will be constructed behind the Painesville Electric Plant off 325 Richmond Street. The former shed was located at 459 Storrs Street next to the Public Works Garage. The department deemed it was beyond repair earlier this spring after operating for more than 35 years.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Opportunities to join Toy Run event at Fairview Hospital Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Fairview Hospital, Community West Foundation, and Harley Davidson will be collecting donations for the pediatric patients at Fairview Hospital on July 11. This marks the 26th year of Toy Run. The event aims to bring smiles to the children by gifting them stuffed animals, movies, video games, toys, coloring books, and craft items to be used in the Pediatrics Playroom.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Cuyahoga Community College celebrates Say Yes students

CUYAHOGA, OH - Cuyahoga Community College honored twelve Say Yes to Education scholars on Wednesday, June 9. They followed Leann Andino, who graduated from Cleveland State University last month and became the first Say Yes Cleveland student to obtain a bachelor's degree. Leann has a bachelor's degree in psychology and has been accepted into CSU's clinical psychology master's program.
Westlake, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Westlake Library Summer ArtWalk Invitation

WESTLAKE, OH — The Westlake Porter Public Library or WPPL is calling all artist to create artwork as WPPL has recently installed an ArtWalk path between Westlake Library and Westlake Elementary School. The ArtWalk is expected to be a place to exhibit public art in the summer and Westlake School's art during the school period.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Cleveland Scholar House sets example by assisting students with minors

CLEVELAND — The upcoming Cleveland Scholar House is an example of how colleges and universities are revamping their efforts in addressing students’ housing insecurity. The university plans to build an apartment complex across Community College Avenue, from the Metropolitan Campus of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). It will provide housing for single Tri-C and Cleveland State University students with minors.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

The Transplant House of Cleveland holds a 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to raise $50,000

CLEVELAND — The 4th Annual Transplant House of Cleveland’s 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk will be held on June 13th at 8:30 a.m. The races will be available virtually or in person. Hermes Cleveland will direct event logistics on-site, and they will implement city restrictions on the runner’s group, including sending them off in waves. All waves will begin at 2029 E 115th St.