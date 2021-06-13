Parma's Cox and West Creek Conservancy gives $120k funding to develop Greenway

West Creek Conservancy/Facebook

PARMA, CLEVELAND — Cox Communication and the West Creek Conservancy have announced their joint acquisition to develop the West Creek Reservation. This partnership aims to create a deep and enduring connection between community residents and the greenspaces West Creek preserves and protects.

James M. Cox Foundation has awarded WCC a $120,000 grant to support the acquisition and retrieval of both lands.

James M. Cox is a foundation that originated from Cox Enterprise, a company that also held Cox Communication. The foundation focused on the philanthropy field, mainly supporting charitable programs, both in profit and nonprofit organizations.

They see WCC shares similar interests. The organization also aims to provide an environment-friendly community and cause a more significant impact in providing natural resources to the community with limited access to greener areas.

The result of this acquisition was portrayed in their recent project, the Cleveland Metroparks West Creek Reservation. It is an interconnecting greenway trail that links to multiple neighborhoods directly to the Reservation.

While changing the land function to trails and greenspace, WCC creates an entry point network system and giving access to the community to the Reservation area. Therefore making it more bike and walk-friendly and reducing cars and mobile usage in the area.

Cox’s Cleveland market vice president and a WCC board member Rob Brill expressed his positivity in the acquisition, expecting a greater future for WCC along with the community.

“Greenways generate environmental awareness, community identity, healthy living, and pride,” said Brill. “A public trail network that links the communities of Seven Hills, Parma, Brooklyn Heights, and Independence to West Creek Reservation creates opportunities to get out in nature and celebrate the great outdoors, along with the exceptional work Cox does every day in the community.”