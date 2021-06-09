Cancel
2019 Agate Black Metallic Ford F-150

Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice, ONLY 29,372 Miles! Tow Hitch, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Turbo, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/101A, TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUT... EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A MID SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire...

roanoke.com
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2020 Black Currant Metallic Buick Encore GX

Black Currant Metallic 2020 Buick Encore GX Select FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo30/32 City/Highway MPG
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Ken Block's 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck for sale for $1.1M

Ken Block's 1977 Ford F-150 "Hoonitruck" is currently for sale through LBI Limited, with an asking price of $1.1 million. If you're unfamiliar, the heavily-modified pickup was commissioned by Block as a follow-up to the "Hoonicorn" Ford Mustang for his "Gymkhana" video series. Block chose a 1977 F-150 because, as a teenager, he did some of his early hooning in the same model year truck, which was owned by his father.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Shadow Black Ford Mustang

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 5,864! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SE... Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Magnetic Metallic Ford Mustang

Very Nice, ONLY 991 Miles! $4,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford F-150

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 29,265! $2,800 below J.D. Power Retail! NAV, Heated Seats, Turbo, Tow Hitch, MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/4... 4x4, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Edge

Great Shape. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 19 ALUMINUM PREMIUM PAINTED LUSTER NICKEL READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2008 Oxford White Ford F-150

Clean CARFAX. White 2008 Ford F-150 Lariat RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 XLT PowerBoost Hybrid Review: Thunder Before the Lightning

Gasoline-electric hybrid pickup trucks have always been a good idea, and it's frankly disappointing it's taken this long for an automaker to build a good one. As good as the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT Powerboost is, though, it'll be even better when the last few programming wrinkles are ironed out.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 2.7L 4X4 First Test: Not All-New But Definitely Improved

The 2021 Ford F-150 ushers in the latest generation of F-150 pickups, but that doesn't mean it's entirely new. Reliability and durability are major pickup selling points, so things that aren't broken don't get fixed. For that reason, it's not uncommon for a redesigned truck to use carryover engines and transmissions from the previous model, and that's exactly the case with this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT and its 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic transmission.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Lightning Blue Metallic Ford Edge

Nice, LOW MILES - 18,100! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Trailer Hitch CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Blue Jeans Metallic Ford Explorer

PRICED TO MOVE $1,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Great Conditon. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Moonroof, Turbo Charged Engine, Quad Bucket Seats, 4x4, LED FOG LAMPS, HEATED 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS W/POWER-A... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford F-150

Clean. $2,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, 4x4, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, TAILGATE STEP, POWER MOONROOF
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Steel Blue Metallic Ford Escape

Great Shape. XLT trim. Sunroof, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 4x4,201A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE, 3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE, CHARCOAL BLACK, PREMIUM ECO-FRIENDLY ..., Local Trade-In.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Turn back time with this retro 2021 Ford F-150

After launching a retro design package for the Ford F-150 about two years ago, Ohio dealership Beechmont Ford is back with another version for the redesigned 2021 F-150. First spotted by Motor1, the 2021 BFP Retro Ford F-150 features basically the same ingredients as before, including a two-tone vinyl wrap, retro 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires, and a 3.5-inch lift kit. A chrome bed rack and KC Hi Lights complete the look. The default Satin Pearl wrap can also be substituted for actual paint.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pricing, Trim Level Details Leaked

When the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed last month, we received quite a bit of information about the first-ever all-electric Ford F-150. Ford Authority outlined all of the forthcoming model’s specs recently, but in terms of pricing, Ford didn’t say much – only that the Lightning Pro would start out at $39,974, the XLT will start out at $52,974, and prices can top out at around $90,000. Now, however, a fully Ford F-150 Lightning pricing and trim level detail list has seemingly leaked via Reddit.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Blue Ford F-150

CARFAX One-Owner. Blue 2011 Ford F-150 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 4WD.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Red Ford F-150

Red 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Ford Inadvertently Reveals Pricing For All F-150 Lightning Models

Full pricing details for the 2022 F-150 Lightning have leaked online thanks to an online survey that Ford sent to customers. The email reiterates that the entry-level F-150 Lightning Pro model will start at $39,974, or just $32,474 after the federal EV tax credit. Those in the market for a more well-equipped F-150 Lighting will be offered the XLT variant starting at $52,974 before credits. It adds a metallic front grille, body-colored bumpers, 360-degree camera, 8-way power-adjustable cloth seats, power-adjustable pedals, an interior work surface, leather steering wheel, rear privacy glass, heated side mirrors, a keyless-entry keypad and more.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate,...