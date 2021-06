A collection of no less than 16 Range Rover Classic models are being sold through eBay from Cream Ridge, New Jersey. The Range Rovers are pictured spread out across a property and are all in various states of disrepair. The seller notes that many of the vehicles have salvage titles meaning that whoever purchases them will likely use them for spare parts. However, it is also possible that the vehicles could be repaired and restored, even though the salvage titles will prevent them from being driven legally in most U.S. states. Fortunately, some of them come with clean titles.