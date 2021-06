The shares of biopharmaceutical concern Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) are surging this afternoon, last seen up 7.2% to trade at $6.56. The positive price action comes after the company announced it is is partnering with Jubilant HollisterStier to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin™ for use in the U.S. as well as Canada. Though the vaccine has not yet been approved, options traders are responding to the news with enthusiasm.