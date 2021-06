Renowned investor Cathie Wood was one of the most profitable investors globally in 2020, with her flagship Ark ETFs delivering triple-digit gains. As the global economy stabilizes in 2021, Wood is betting on the solid prospects of Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Deere (NYSE:DE). Read more to learn why.Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of the world’s largest actively traded ETF management company – Ark Investment Management LLC. With more than $50 billion in assets under management, Wood is one of the most profitable institutional investors, known for her interest in companies focused on disruptive innovation.