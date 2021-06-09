2013 Victory Red Chevrolet Cruze

Clean CARFAX. Marine Blue Pearlcoat 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT AWD, 18 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc w/SIRIUS Satellite, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Black-Out Tape, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seats w/Color-Keyed Insert, Color Keyed Instrument Panel Bezel, Color Keyed PRNDL Bezel, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD.