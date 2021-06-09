Cancel
2013 Victory Red Chevrolet Cruze

Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine, RS PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE AND MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction...

roanoke.com
Chevrolet
Cars
Buying Cars
Motorious

Classic Chevy C10 Pickup Truck You Can Bring Home

Classic Pickup trucks are an American icon in the automotive industry. With names as famous as the Chevy C10 along with various others, the culture that surrounds the classic truck market continues to grow and strengthen every day. The unfortunate reality is that classic trucks are becoming extremely hard to...
Custom-Built 1955 GMC COE Heads To Auction

From 1939 to 1959, GMC built a series of medium-duty trucks called cab-over-engine, or COE. Exactly as the name suggests, the cab was located above the engine, as opposed to the modern cab behind the engine layout. This configuration was advantageous in that it allowed the truck to be more aptly maneuvered in tight spaces, docks, alleys, or other confined areas. The cab height gave the driver a more commanding view. As regulations changed for medium and heavy-duty trucks, the GMC COE disappeared.
MotorBiscuit

These Chevrolet Heavy Duty Pickup Trucks Are In a Weird Top Spot

When people think of the most popular pickup truck, models like the Chevy Silverado 1500 Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, and Ram 1500 come to mind. However, on Cars.com, it’s the Chevrolet heavy duty pickup trucks that are in the top spot for the most popular pickup trucks. When you sort the 2021 pickups with the “most popular” filter, it’s the 2021 Chevy Silverado 2500HD and 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD trucks that take the win.
2018 Chevy Silverado C10 Revival Up For Sale

Driving an old-school pickup truck can be a lot of fun, but when switching between something new and old, it quickly becomes obvious just how far auto technology has come in the last several decades. Ride quality, engine power, in-cabin technology – all show their age in older models. However, this 2018 Chevy Silverado looks to be the best of both worlds, combining classic looks with modern underpinnings.
Motor1.com

762-HP Hydrocar With Chevy Engine Comes With Custom-Built Trailer

We’ve covered our fair share of weird and wacky auction pieces, including everything from a 1940 V8-powered snowmobile to Lewis Hamilton’s race-winning 2010 Formula 1 car. However, a recent listing from Barret Jackson features a V8-powered hydrocar with over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). We wouldn’t fault you if you’re currently...
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Silverado 1500 offers the choice of several capable powertrains, serious hauling capability, good real-world fuel economy, and a plethora of features, but it comes up short on ride and comfort. Its top 6.2-liter V-8 tows the most in the class and wins our highway fuel-economy test. Its brawn is balanced by looks that mean business, handsome interior trim, user-friendly infotainment, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
2021 Summit White Chevrolet Tahoe

Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Trailer Hitch. RST trim, SUMMIT WHITE exterior and JET BLACK / VICTORY RED interior. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
2016 Brownstone Metallic Chevrolet Colorado

Nice. Navigation, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering...
2021 Chevrolet Malibu Review

As the last sedan that Chevrolet makes, we wonder if it’s about to begin a resurgence of the segment or fade away. Here’s the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. The American sedan is in a strange state of affairs. Ford has nixed the segment altogether. Dodge and Chevrolet each have a single sedan on offer for customers. While the Charger is selling incredibly well considering its underpinnings, the Chevrolet Malibu can’t seem to come anywhere near such numbers. That’s surprising considering how well it’s faired in the used market. After our extensive review, it’s not too hard to see where this classic nameplate is missing the mark. Let’s dig into the details of the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.
Pre-Owned 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT FWD Sedan

You now have the option to view your favorite vehicles virtually, from the comfort of your home or current location. If you would like to have one of our vehicle specialists contact you with a virtual tour of any vehicle in inventory, contact us today!. TEST DRIVE AT HOME. Test...
2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV

Item Description (Last Updated: May 15, 2021) 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, 107,345 Miles Showing, Chevrolet 5.3 EFI, Gas, Water Cooled Engine, 1 Fuel Tanks, 1 Exhausts, Stainless Exhaust, GM, 4 Forward Speeds, Automatic Transmission, Intended For Highway Use, 2WD, Spring Suspension, Hydraulic Brakes, Power Brakes, P265/70R16 Front Tires, P265/70R16 Rear Tires, Aluminum Wheels, Hardtop, Heater, AC, Radio, 8, 4 Doors, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 3GNEC16Z92G293282.
1988 Blue Chevrolet K1500

Clean CARFAX. Blue 1988 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Silverado 1500 4WD automatic 5.7L V8 LOW MILES. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2010 Chevrolet Impala Car

Item Description (Last Updated: May 10, 2021) 2010 Chevrolet Impala Car, 93,726 Miles Showing, 3.9 V6, Gas, 1 Fuel Tanks, Block Heater, Intended For Highway Use, 2WD, 111" Wheel Base, 225/60R16 Front Tires, 225/60R16 Rear Tires, Heater, AC, Radio, 5, 4 Doors, Front Wheel Drive, Formerly Used As Police Vehicle, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 2G1WD5EM4A1147315.
2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Tahoe

3rd Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8. LS trim, CHERRY RED TINTCOAT exterior and JET BLACK interior AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch,...
Rare Color 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as the Bow Tie’s version of the GM A-Body. The Chevelle SS engine options grew in size and power until reaching legendary status with the monster LS6 454 in 1970. Our featured Chevelle SS is one of the rarest hardtops of the one-year-only LS6...
New 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier FWD SUV

You now have the option to view your favorite vehicles virtually, from the comfort of your home or current location. If you would like to have one of our vehicle specialists contact you with a virtual tour of any vehicle in inventory, contact us today!. TEST DRIVE AT HOME. Test...
2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Used 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T AWD

Clean CARFAX. Marine Blue Pearlcoat 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT AWD, 18 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc w/SIRIUS Satellite, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Black-Out Tape, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seats w/Color-Keyed Insert, Color Keyed Instrument Panel Bezel, Color Keyed PRNDL Bezel, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD.
2017 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate,...
2019 Lunar Rock Toyota RAV4

Toyota Certified, Nice, GREAT MILES 30,918! PRICED TO MOVE $5,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection,...