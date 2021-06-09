2013 Victory Red Chevrolet Cruze

As the last sedan that Chevrolet makes, we wonder if it’s about to begin a resurgence of the segment or fade away. Here’s the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. The American sedan is in a strange state of affairs. Ford has nixed the segment altogether. Dodge and Chevrolet each have a single sedan on offer for customers. While the Charger is selling incredibly well considering its underpinnings, the Chevrolet Malibu can’t seem to come anywhere near such numbers. That’s surprising considering how well it’s faired in the used market. After our extensive review, it’s not too hard to see where this classic nameplate is missing the mark. Let’s dig into the details of the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.