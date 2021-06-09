Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

For the first time, a woman of color will be Virginia's Lieutenant Governor

By Courtney Pomeroy
foxbaltimore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — No matter who wins the general election in November, history will be made in the race for Virginia's lieutenant governor. On the Republican side, former Delegate Winsome Sears secured her party's nomination in May. And after Tuesday's primary, we know Sears will be running against the Democratic nominee, Delegate Hala Ayala.

foxbaltimore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Winsome Sears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Color#Lieutenant Governor#Race#Lieutenant General#Democratic#Commonwealth#Salvadorian#North African#Irish#Lebanese#Black Republican#7news#Marine#Gop#Virginians#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia’s Dem Candidates for Governor Refuse to Meet with Police Union

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association (VPBA) blasted the Democrat Party’s candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, after none of them showed up to a candidate screening event Thursday. “We are concerned and surprised that none of the Democratic candidates were willing to meet with our representatives and discuss...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Northam appoints Virginia’s first Children’s Ombudsman

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed an attorney to serve as Virginia’s first director of a recently created child-advocacy agency. Northam’s office announced Thursday that Eric Reynolds will assume the role of director of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman later this month. The office was established...
Virginia StateNBC News

Virginia governor's race is shaping up as choice between change and Trump

WASHINGTON —This year's competitive gubernatorial race in Virginia will likely come down to answers to these two questions. One, just how potent is Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin's change message? (“It’s going to take an outsider, a new kind of leader to bring a new day to Virginia,” Youngkin says in his heavily played TV ad.)
Politicscityandstatepa.com

How John Fetterman redefined the role of lieutenant governor

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has once again set his eyes on incumbent U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat. What’s lesser known is that Fetterman – who also served four terms as mayor of Braddock in Allegheny County – before becoming lieutenant governor, didn’t originally plan on running for elected office.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate Fell to 4.5 Percent in May

~ Labor force expanded and number of employed residents increased ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.5 percent in May, which is 4.0 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent. “More people are working in Virginia and our recovery is outpacing the rest of the country,” said Governor Northam. “This week, we reached the 70 percent vaccination benchmark, and we did it two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. In the weeks and months ahead, we will remain focused on helping the communities that COVID-19 hit hardest and making sure all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.” Virginia had the third lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, along with Kentucky, among the Southeast states. The only states with lower unemployment were Alabama and Georgia. “Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to drop and more people are returning to the workforce—two important indications about the strength of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It’s vitally important that every Virginian does their civic duty and gets vaccinated so we can maintain this positive momentum.” Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 3,500 jobs in May. The labor force increased by 4,042 to 4,229,852, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,061. The number of employed residents rose by 12,103 to 4,040,585. In May 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 7.0 percent. “With over 4.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated, we are reaching what looks like the final stages of this pandemic,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our Administration is committed to helping Virginians return to work and make sure that they have the skills and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic job market.” The private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 256,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 1,600 jobs in May. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of the 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 104,600 jobs, or 45.7 percent. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities, up 59,800 jobs, or 10.0 percent. Education and health services experienced the third largest over-the-year job increase of 31,500 jobs, or 6.3 percent. For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Virginia Stateimmigrationreform.com

Virginia’s Governor Northam Signs Law Extending Financial Aid to Illegal Alien Students

On June 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, signed a recent law expanding state financial aid to illegal aliens. During the ceremony, which took place at Marymount University in Arlington, the governor justified his party’s policy by asserting that illegal aliens “are Virginians, in every sense of the word, except for the immigration status.” While many Virginians – both native-born ones and legal immigrants – undoubtedly disagree with this giveaway to individuals who have no right to be in the country, they will nevertheless be required to pay for the Democrats’ virtue signaling and false “generosity.”
King County, WASouth Whidbey Herald

In Our Opinion: It’s time for governor to put social distancing behind us

It’s time for the days of mandatory social distancing to come to an end and the summer of social gatherings to begin. Since the CDC made its big mask announcement last month, many businesses and individuals have jumped ahead of state government when it comes to relaxing COVID-19 restrictions. It’s time for Gov. Jay Inslee to catch up and nix all the pandemic rules.
Politicsthekashmirimages.com

DSGMC delegation calls on Lieutenant Governor

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues. The delegation led by its President S. Manjinder...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Pennsylvania Statewdiy.org

PA Lieutenant Governor's Pool Officially Opens to the Public

The pool at Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor’s residence is official open to the public for the season. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and his family don’t live at the residence, but when he took office, they argued the pool would be best-used by children’s groups. (Original air-date: 6/27/21)