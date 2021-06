Builders and remodelers may be subjected to coinsurance penalties as a result of rising building material prices if they do not make changes to their policies. Builders and remodelers carry insurance policies that cover risks for the project, and coinsurance clauses, which are in many policies, say the builder should maintain coverage up to a specific value. The National Association of Home Builders says this is typically between 80% to 100%. If the insured fails to maintain the coverage, possibly due to changing costs and values, the insured is subject to a penalty.