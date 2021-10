How do you know that an email that you have received really comes from its reputed sender? You can check the address of course, but there are ways to spoof addresses. How does your bank know that a request from your banking app to transfer money to a payee really comes from you? Even the website that you are reading right now could have been copied, its URL subtly altered and links to the original article redirected to a ‘watering hole’ that could infect your system with malware.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO