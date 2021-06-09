Cancel
2021 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler

Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat exterior and Black interior, Unlimited Sport S trim. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip...

roanoke.com
#Jeep Wrangler#Rebates#Brake#Ipod Mp3 Input#Bluetooth#Aluminum Wheels#Keyless Start#Packages#Security Alarm#Remote Keyless Entry#Vin#Chevrolet#Dodge Jeep Ram
iPod
Jeep
Cars
Buying Cars
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500

Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $700 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hitch, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26S BIG HORN, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, Chrome...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford F-350SD

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ruby Red Metallic 2019 Ford F-350SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Alpine White Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

PRICED TO MOVE $3,600 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 7,502! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator Getting Optional Gorilla Glass Windshield

UPDATE: Jeep responded to our question about this rumor by saying it "can't discuss speculation around future product and/or accessories." Some trims of the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator will soon be available with an optional Gorilla Glass windshield, according to Mopar Insiders. Motor1.com is reaching out to Jeep to confirm the information.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Blue Candy Tinted Clearcoat Ford Focus

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Shape. SE trim. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Flex Fuel, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO... Alloy Wheels. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential...
Retailmilitarynews.com

2021 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo X RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/26 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $500 - National 2021 Retail Bonus Cash 21CMA1. Exp. 06/30/2021 $750 - 2021 National Retail Consumer Cash 21CM1. Exp. 06/30/2021 $750 - Mid-Atlantic 2021 Bonus Cash MACMA. Exp. 06/30/2021.
Buying Carsshaverauto.com

NEW 2021 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA 4XE

Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer. Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Heated Front Seats. Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto 8P75PH PHEV. SAFETY GROUP $995. Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Drivetrain: 4x4.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Flame Red Clearcoat Ram 3500

Flame Red Clearcoat 2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel FLAT BED, WORK READY, CUMMINS. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Shape. Tow Hitch, ADD CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5 DISPLAY CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability...
Buying Carsshaverauto.com

PRE-OWNED 2014 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD 4D SPORT UTILITY

Polar Leather Seats w/Pearl Accent (DISC) Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 32674 miles below market average!. Were The Official "AutoTrader.com" BUYING CENTER"!!! Serving Los Angeles and Ventura County Along with surrounding areas! We'll pay top dollar for your car even if you don't buy one from us! For Details go to shaverauto.com/trade-and-sell.htm now!
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25965 miles below market average! 23/29 City/Highway MPG. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:. * Roadside Assistance. * Vehicle History. * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with...
Carscarfinest.com

2022 Jeep Wrangler’s Xtreme Recon Package Is Made for Extreme Off-Roading

With deliveries of the spanking new Ford Bronco finally underway and rumors of a Bronco Raptor circulating the interwebs, Jeep is preparing some preemptive one-upmanship by launching the 2022 Wrangler with a new Xtreme Recon package and a 4.88:1 axle option. Jeep’s 80th-anniversary presents to the Wrangler Unlimited will officially debut at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Triple Nickel Clearcoat Dodge Charger

Nice, ONLY 14,171 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP5... SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Laredo E trim, Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat exterior. Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsAutoblog

Stretched, three-row Jeep Wrangler was Unlimited before it was cool

Jeep's go-anywhere Wrangler is available in two flavors: standard (two-door) and Unlimited (four-door). Before the second option joined the portfolio, a number of aftermarket companies ranging from the well-known and established to the completely obscure offered Unlimited-like conversions to off-roaders seeking more room. One of the wildest and longest examples of the Wrangler we've ever seen is currently up for grabs on auction website Cars & Bids.
Buying Carsauffenbergcdjr.com

PRE-OWNED 2014 JEEP COMPASS SPORT 4WD

Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2014 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4WD, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Liftgate Applique, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Value Group, Power Windows w/Driver One-Touch, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.12 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 2GA, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Liftgate Applique, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Value Group, Power Windows w/Driver One-Touch, Speed Sensitive Power Locks.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

Jeep tries to stomp on Ford Bronco with new Wrangler Xtreme Recon SUV

Jeep is launching a new variation of the Wrangler to claim all of the best-in-class off-roading benchmark dimensions just as the first 2021 Ford Broncos begin to roll into dealerships. The Jeep Wrangler Xtreme recon is the most off-road capable version of the SUV. (Jeep) The Xtreme Recon package is...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Lunar Rock Toyota RAV4

Toyota Certified, Nice, GREAT MILES 30,918! PRICED TO MOVE $5,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection,...