2018 Platinum Graphite Kia Optima

Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLX trim. Nice, GREAT MILES 33,851! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ebony Black Kia Optima

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 26,775! LX trim. Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Red Kia K5

NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Turbo, GT-LINE AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive. RED exterior and BLACK interior, GT-Line trim. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Everlasting Silver Kia K5

FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Nice. Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Kia Rio

BLACK exterior and BLACK interior, LX trim. Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. EPA 41 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! AND MORE!. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Kia LX with BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 120 HP at 6300 RPM*.
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Kia Forte

GRAY exterior and BLACK interior, FE trim. Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. EPA 41 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk...
Roanoke Times

2017 Garnet Red Kia Forte

LX trim, Garnet Red exterior and Black interior. Nice. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! LX POPULAR PACKAGE, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. . Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES. LX POPULAR PACKAGE soft-touch dash and front upper...
CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

11 Speakers, 3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 19" Unique Machine-Finished Alloy.
Roanoke Times

2022 Blue Kia Sportage

EPA 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. LX trim, BLUE exterior and BLACK interior. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Graphite Gray Metallic Hyundai Tucson

FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nice. SE trim, Graphite Gray Metallic exterior and Beige Two-tone interior. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, New Brakes SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2014 Kia Optima LX FWD 4D Sedan

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... 23/34 City/Highway MPG.
RetailRoanoke Times

2017 Graphite Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Clean. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE, 4x4, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR..., AUDIO SYSTEM, 4.2 DIAGONAL COLOR DIS..., Local Trade-In AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4 Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, HID headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Snow White Kia Soul

S trim, SNOW WHITE exterior and BLACK interior. Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 17 ALLOY, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Silver Kia Sorento

Third Row Seat, Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, All Wheel Drive. SILVER exterior and BLACK interior, SX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Silver Kia Forte

LXS trim, SILVER exterior and BLACK interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Sparkling Silver Kia Sportage

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 46,885! LX trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Serviced here, Originally bought here, New Tires, Local Trade-In. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Laredo E trim, Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat exterior. Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels,...
Roanoke Times

2021 Slate Blue Pearl Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... Back-Up Camera. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Slate Blue Pearl Coat exterior, Limited trim READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Clear White Kia Forte

EPA 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Nice. S trim, Clear White exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Lunar Rock Toyota RAV4

Toyota Certified, Nice, GREAT MILES 30,918! PRICED TO MOVE $5,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection,...