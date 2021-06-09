Bosnian Serb Commander Ratko Mladic Loses Genocide Appeal

Mladic the military chief known as the butcher of bosnia for orchestrating genocide crimes against humanity and war crimes in the balkan nations nineteen ninety two to nineteen ninety. Five war lost his final legal battle on tuesday when un judges rejected. His appeals and affirmed his life sentence. The ruling involving his 2017 seventeen convictions and sentence closed a grim chore in european history that included the continents first genocide since world war. Two the nineteen ninety-five cyber nitsa massacre of more than eight thousand muslim men and boys the now frail mladic often belligerent. At his own court appearances in the hague showed no reaction other than a scowl as the presiding judge said the panel had dismissed by a vote of four to one. He's appeals of convictions for crimes including genocide murder extermination and tariff. Were atrocities throughout the war. That killed more than one hundred thousand and left millions homeless. Be seventy nine year old. Former general is the last major figure to face justice from the conflict that ended more than a quarter of a century ago. He's former political chief the x. Bosnian serb president radovan karadzic already is serving a life sentence after being convicted for the same crimes. Former yugoslav president slobodan milosevic. Who was accused of amending the ethnic conflicts that tore apart the balkans in the one thousand nine hundred ninety s died in a un. Sell in two thousand. Six before judges at his trial could reach verdicts. Sergei brammertz the prosecutor. Who finally brought both karadzic and bladder to justice. Said logic ranks among the most notorious war criminals in modern history who abused his position of power to commit crimes including genocide.