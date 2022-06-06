Target x Jungalow’s Outdoor Décor Drop Is So Chic, You May Want It For Inside

Click here to read the full article.

If you live by a mountain range, the beach or just have a good view, it’s easy to find the beauty in nature. There’s not much you need to add to the experience to reap the benefits of an outdoor aesthetic. For obvious reasons (cough cough, coronavirus), spending time in nature has had a huge rise in popularity over the last few years. But what if you live in a city with a small outdoor space, or if you simply don’t enjoy hiking or diving into the freezing ocean? If string lights are more realistic for you than starlight, you need to check out the Jungalow outdoor home décor collection at Target by designer and author Justina Blakeney.

The Jungalow outdoor furniture collection is in partnership with Target’s in-house home decor line Opalhouse and features everything you need from affordable planters to dining sets to create your dream outdoor space. The best part ab out the collection is that each item plays into the natural qualities of the great outdoors ; it will feel like you are adding to the beauty of your environment instead of distracting from it.

Summer has finally arrived and that means you’ll be inviting your friends over to sit on trendy floor cushions and share late-night laughs every night of the week. The Jungalow collection has all of the essentials you need to keep your guests comfortable and entertained (while looking fabulous).

My faves include everything from cushions to planters to a literal daybed. Be sure to scope out the Opalhouse x Jungalow collab pieces featured below before they’re gone for good.

Floral Print Outdoor Floor Cushion

Floor cushions are a fun and casual alternative to traditional seating and are especially great if you don’t have a huge outdoor space. Mix and match a few cushions from this collection and invite friends over for happy hour!

Embroidered Dots with Pom-Poms Square Throw Pillow

Throw pillows are addictive because they are so fun to buy. Maximize your throw pillow space by adding them to all of your outdoor furniture. The tassels on this polka dot pillow are irresistible.

Southport 2pk Patio Dining Chairs

These wicker detailed patio chairs will add great texture to your outdoor dining setup. They are also versatile enough to bring indoors!

10ct Indoor/Outdoor Incandescent Mini Bulbs

String lights are the easiest way to set the mood outside! The lantern detail on this strand makes this trendy style unique.

7” Chamise Single Lounge Daybed

This daybed is giving Sharpay Evans “Fabulous” in the best way. The cover will protect your skin from the sun whether you are lounging by the pool or just on your patio.

Indoor/Outdoor Stoneware Planter

If you’re a proud plant parent, this stone planter would make the best home for your babies! The planter is mid-sized so it can live on a table or on the ground and look great.

35″ Hanging Macramé Basket Planter Holder

Don’t fret if you’re having a hard time learning to weave your own creations. This mint macramé plant holder has the charm of D.I.Y. even if you did B.U.Y.

Pendant LED Outdoor Ceiling Light

Pendant ceiling lights are having a moment and there’s no reason they can’t shine outside too! This pendant light is solar-powered and will automatically light up at dusk.