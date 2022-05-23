18 Father’s Day Gift Ideas Your Dad Will Brag To His Friends About

Click here to read the full article.

Let’s be honest: dads can be super hard to shop for. I’m known as a good gift-giver (In fact, gift-giving is my love language!), but even I struggle to shop for the man that has it all. My dad never wants anything—TBH, it’s sort of annoying! That’s why I’m rounding up some seriously can’t-miss Father’s Day gifts early.

From affordable buys like an Amazon Echo Dot and a nice leather dopp kit to majorly-amazing splurge items like a digital picture frame and a Cartier cologne, it turns out, there are quite a few more gift options than I realized. Whether you simply want to pick up a little something for your dad or you’re splitting a big gift with the rest of your fam, it’s possible your dad’s perfect present is somewhere in this list. Now, I just need my dad to read it over and tell me which one catches his eye. I have a feeling it’s going to be that bougie wine opener !

While Father’s Day gifts certainly aren’t everything, it’s nice to make someone feel special on a day that’s all about them. And everyone likes to be surprised! A sweet, thoughtful gesture he isn’t expecting will really do the trick. In addition to these 18 gifts, allow me one additional suggestion: Write your Dad a card or letter. Make it personal! It doesn’t have to be overly sentimental; it can be funny and sweet. Let him know how much he means to you. The below gifts are the bomb, but I promise he’ll love your note the most.

With that, let’s enter shopping mode and check out the Father’s Day gift lineup below.

A Pack of Comfy Socks

Dads are notorious for going through and misplacing socks like there’s no tomorrow, so what better gift to give him than new socks. Don’t go with just any brand, though. Bombas is known for its incredibly comfortable and breathable socks. Their cushioned footbed, arch support system and soft cotton material are sure to keep Dad’s feet cozy through all of the bagel runs, dog walks and gym sessions. We’re going with the multi-color four-pack to give him plenty of options.

An Amazing Coffee Maker

Not going to lie, this is an especially great gift option if you visit your parents often. When you buy the new Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker , everybody wins! This newest addition to the Nespresso family is made with 54 percent recycled plastic, and you can shop it for under $150—or splurge and get it with the Aeroccino Milk Frother add-on. I’m def doing the latter.

Buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker $145 (was $169)

A Pair Of Cozy Slides

Get papa bear the ultimate “Dad” shoe for Father’s Day. We bet he’ll be wearing his Birkenstocks 24/7 this summer since they’re just so dang comfy.

A Nintendo Switch Lite

Listen up: Your dad doesn’t know how to tell you this, but he wants a Nintendo Switch Lite . Can’t the man unwind and play some games?! There’s a high likelihood your dad bought you a Game Boy when you were a kid back in the ’90s, so return the favor and get him something high-tech, handheld and fun.

A Mini Speaker

Seriously, how does your dad not have an Echo Dot yet?? This 3rd gen speaker is louder than it looks, so he can stream his faves from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Sirius XM and more. Just don’t make him turn it down if he starts blasting oldies. It’s Father’s Day, after all!

Buy: Echo Dot $29.99 (was $39.99)

A New Suitcase

If your dad’s been using the same banged-up suitcase for ages, it’s time to upgrade him to an Away bag . The Carry-On Suitcase is a great place to start, but if it’s a little too far out of your budget, Target has an equally amazing dupe .

A Digital Picture Frame

Based on personal experiencing with gifting an Aura digital photo frame , this present is a must. Parents are always talking about how they want more pictures of the fam, so instead of framing a couple of HQ shots, give Dad an endless supply of pictures. With an Aura frame, you can upload memories from afar via the brand’s app. He’ll absolutely love seeing all of your precious moments together.

A Pair of Sneakers

I know you’d like to get your dad the finest Ferragamo loafers, but let’s be honest: you’re on a budget! Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat him to some fly footwear. The On Cloud X Training Shoe is a neutral staple that would work well in any dad’s wardrobe.

A Fresh Pair of Sunnies

Trust me, this is the year I finally get my dad to throw away the fugly glasses he bought for $5 from a sunglasses stand a million years ago. If your dad isn’t exactly a fashionista all on his own ( or , if he is and will recognize a nice pair of sunnies!), pick out a can’t-fail pair like Ray-Ban’s Clubmaster Square Sunglasses and upgrade his summer lewk.

A Custom Photo Calendar

For a more personalized gift, check out Artifact Uprising. Its tried-and-true custom photo calendars are so chic and creative. The Brass Easel & Calendar is the perfect addition to his WFH setup or in-person office desk (or both!). Right now, save $8 on this gift with promo code SCHOOLSOUT.

A BBQ Set

For the dad who loves a good BBQ, gift him this chic set from Brightland that’ll have him at the grill all summer long. He’ll get olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a spice blend and bronze tongs (a.k.a. everything he could need to make the most delish meals for the fam).

A Signature Scent

Chances are Dad is still spritzing the same bottle of cologne he’s been working his way through off and on for the past ten years. Time for a scent upgrade! Try Cartier’s Pasha de Cartier Edition Noire Eau de Toilette Spray —he’ll love the matte black bottle and the notes of fresh citrus, woody amber and cedarwood.

A Stylish Cooler Bag

If your dad is big on beer or loves to tailgate, get him a bag that puts the “cool” in cooler! Herschel’s new Pop Quiz Cooler can hold a 30-pack of beer, lunch for a crew or whatever else he needs this summer. Choose from classic black, this funky checkerboard or five other colorways.

This Leather Dopp Kit

Up until this point, I didn’t even realize men called their makeup bags—okay, their toiletry bags —dopp kits. Turns out they do, and turns out your dad could use a fresh one! The Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag looks hella expensive, but it’s actually fairly affordable. If you can, stock it with your dad’s fave products, too!

Buy: Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag $39.99

A Fancy-Schmancy Wine Opener

If your dad is obsessed with wine, he’s definitely heard about Coravin and the brand’s unique tools, which open wine via a “wine needle” inserted directly into a bottle’s cork. Simply insert, tip and pour! The Coravin Timeless Six+ is a great model that comes with three Pure Argon Capsules, six Screw Caps, a Timeless Aerator, a Needle Clearing Tool, a Bottle Sleeve and a carrying case, in addition to the Coravin opener itself.

A Book He’ll Love

A book is the kind of gift absolutely anyone can appreciate—the key is picking the right one. Does your dad have a favorite sport or business icon who might’ve written a book? Or, maybe there’s a new biography out about him or her. Do a little digging, and if your dad’s a comedy-lover, he might enjoy Seth Rogan’s new collection of essays .

This Aesthetically-Pleasing Shave Kit

If your dad’s razor is a dull, crusty mess, give him the ultimate upgrade courtesy of this Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit . Just like you use your skincare application as a moment of Me Time, this kit makes shaving an experience , not a chore.

Buy: Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit $59.88

A Funky New Watch

Give your dad a cool, bold watch that he might not even know he wants. Adding a little color into his wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving—and he’ll never be late!

A version of this article appeared in June 2020.