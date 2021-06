Shooing away flying and biting bugs is no small feat, as they are known to push our buttons. Nuisance aside, pesky creatures of this sort are rarely welcomed. Why would they be, especially when they bite, leave daunting marks on the skin, and may potentially transfer diseases? Then there’s the obvious fear component, that prevents consumers from simply enjoying the beauty that rests within our very Earth. Luckily for us, innovators have since engineered devices that tempt bugs to their death. As cruel as this all may sound, summer is just around the corner, and our editorial set forth on the mission to unveil the best portable indoor mosquito killers/bug zappers out there.