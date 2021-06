Local photographer Steve Russell recently donated to the Friends of Cayo Costa a photo shot of Cayo Costa taken in late 2016. The 20-by-30 photo is stretched on canvas. The nonprofit organization is auctioning off the piece to the highest bidder, with a minimum bid of $250. Bids can be placed by June 15 by contacting taaron@arlpub.com. The group noted that local delivery is free within 60 miles of Pine Island; professional shipping through the UPS can range from $330-$380, depending on location in the United States. Funds raised by the Friends of Cayo Costa support the Cayo Costa State Park.