For the second time in six days, one of tennis’ top stars has withdrawn from the French Open. The first was world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who on Monday withdrew from Roland Garros, citing preservation of her mental health. Then, on Sunday, world No. 8 and the French Open’s 8-seed Roger Federer withdrew after his third match — one that went three hours and 35 minutes. It ended at roughly 1 a.m. local time in Paris in front of an empty court due to Paris’ 9 p.m. curfew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.