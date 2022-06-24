Hotel Portofino — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Hotel Portofino is a family drama set in the 1920s on the Italian Riviera. It revolves around the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who heads to Italy to set up a quintessentially British Hotel in the stunning town of Portofino.

Boasting a great cast and fabulous locations, Hotel Portofino is billed as a “family drama full of emotional highs and lows, with a classic ‘whodunit’ mystery woven throughout and building to a dramatic climax”.

Hotel Portofino will be shown PBS Masterpiece in the US and it will screen on ITV and BritBox in the UK. Filming took place in Portofino in Italy and along the Croatian coast.

Hotel Portofino launches exclusively on BritBox UK on Thursday, January 27, 2022. It airs next in the US on PBS Masterpiece, the series premiere is Sunday, June 19, 8 pm ET. It airs on the free-to-air channel, ITV, in the UK in 2023.

Who stars in Hotel Portofino?

Natascha McElhone ( Solaris, Halo the series) takes the lead as Bella Ainsworth, the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who swaps dreary 1920s Britain for setting up a hotel in glamorous Italy. Mark Umbers ( Home Fires ) plays her dangerously dashing aristocratic husband Cecil. Four Wedding and a Funeral actor Anna Chancellor plays the hotel’s most famous but most troublesome guest, Lady Latchmere.

Other key cast members include Italian star Daniele Pecci ( Orgoglio ) as charismatic Count Carlo Albani, Lorenzo Richelmy ( Marco Polo ) who plays his son, Roberto and rising star Rocco Fasano plays anti-fascist activist Gianluca Vitali.

What’s the plot of Hotel Portofino?

Hotel Portofino doesn’t feel a million miles away from the hit series The Durrells . Just as in The Durrells , a woman swaps nineteenth-century England for adventure in a glamorous location and it also touches on the same themes of Brits struggling to make their way in a foreign country.

But Hotel Portofino has hidden depths — it features a murder mystery. The show’s makers tease that as well as having a comedy side it will also “reveal darker more serious storylines, set against the historical backdrop of the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy”.

Is there a trailer for Hotel Portofino?

Yes, there's a trailer for Hotel Portofino . It has echoes of The Durrells and Downton Abbey with the mystery element of The Madame Blanc Mysteries . It also looks stunning...

