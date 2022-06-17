ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Shoppers Say This Liquid ‘Lifting’ Serum Is Like a Face Lift in a Jar

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even if you're in the position to shell out the big bucks necessary to get a procedure like a face lift, you probably have other hesitations. It's understandable! Many cosmetic surgeries require extensive recovery time and are somewhat terrifying! Why not give other topical products a try that can save you money, time and physical stress?

But let's be clear about one thing: We're not saying that any product on the market will give you the same type of results that you can get from a proper procedure. However, serums like this one from NuOrganic are less invasive, a lot more affordable and may still boost your skin with major improvements that could feel like you've just left the dermatologist's office!

See it!

Get the NuOrganic Face Lifting Serum for just $25 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This serum has a plant-based formula that's designed to help lift and firm your skin to make it look more youthful and radiant. It's powered with naturally-derived plant stem cells, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that all work together to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin and make your complexion brighter.

Shoppers say that "you can feel the skin tighten and lift" when you use this serum , and after just a few days of use, they "can’t believe the difference" they're seeing in their skin! One shopper even exclaimed that their "skin has not looked this good in years," which truly speaks volumes about how powerful this product is. For the best results, use this serum in the morning and at night after your regular skincare routine — but before applying moisturizer. Also, make sure that you're using SPF daily to protect your skin from damaging sun rays!

See it!

Get the NuOrganic Face Lifting Serum for just $25 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is an excellent product to add to your daily routine if you feel like your skin needs an extra pick-me-up. It's also a solid preventative wrinkle treatment. Reviewers love how they can actually feel it working when it's applied to their skin, and they're collecting compliments from friends on how much better their complexions are looking. This is an inexpensive product that you can easily throw into your skincare lineup, and best of all, it can potentially help you save a ton of money on professional treatments down the line!

See it: Get the NuOrganic Face Lifting Serum for just $25 , available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

90% of Users Said This Cooling, Brightening Eye Gel Made Them Look More Awake

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from NuOrganic and shop all of the beauty and skincare products available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals here !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists, packaging, products, product images, and/or stated or visual results. We recommend that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming any product. Content on this site is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed healthcare professional. Information and statements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as
face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serum#Skin Type#Nuorganic
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale For Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy