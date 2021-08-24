Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

How To Talk Big Money Topics With Your Wedding Party

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XQ5u_0aPUX9yZ00

You’re getting married, and you can’t wait to have your nearest and dearest by your side when you say your “I Dos.” No doubt, your bridal party is thrilled to be part of your festivities, but they’re also probably a bit nervous about the costs involved — and for a good reason .

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
Answered: Do You Still Have To Buy a Gift for a Destination Wedding?

The average bridesmaid dress is priced at $140, according to a 2020 WeddingWire study. Additionally, both hair and makeup artists cost an average of $70 per person. Add to that the cost of a two-day bachelorette party, which had a median spend of $350 per person in 2020 — or $150 per person for a one-day bash — according to The Knot.

If you think it’s cheaper for male attendants, you’re incorrect. Groomsmen attire averages $180 per person, according to WeddingWire. Seriously pricey, The Knot study revealed a one-day bachelor party has a median spend of $350 per person, rising to $550 for a two-day celebration.

Of course, these costs don’t include expenses like travel, an array of gifts — i.e., for your engagement party, bridal shower and wedding — and expenses bridesmaids may incur for hosting a bridal shower.

While you might already know exactly who you want to be part of your bridal party, Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, said not to ask anyone immediately after your engagement.

Check Out: Are Cash Bars at Weddings a Big No-No?
Good To Know: 6 Rude Money Questions You Should Never Ask (or Answer)

“Bask in the glow of this moment before rushing to plan the wedding,” she said. “Once you have your location, venue, date and general logistics you can begin to think about attendants.”

Before asking loved ones to be part of your bridal party, Smith said it’s important to think about costs — i.e., travel and lodging expenses for the wedding and any pre-wedding activities, wedding day attire and grooming services. She recommended creating a basic spreadsheet of cost estimates, so everyone can plan accordingly.

“You will need to decide what you will and will not be able to fund,” she said. “While it is fabulously generous to cover all of the costs for all of your attendants, that may be prohibitive.”

For example, she said you might pay for the entire bridal party’s hotel rooms on the wedding weekend, as well as covering the cost of attire for two attendants who would not be able to afford it otherwise.

Learn: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now
Find Out: Does ‘You Break It, You Buy It’ Apply To Friends?

When it comes to expenses your bridal party will pay themselves, there’s a difference between expected costs and those that are just plain unreasonable.

“You simply cannot expect someone to go into debt to be in your wedding,” Smith said. “Be honest about the costs, while understanding you do not get to decide how someone else spends their money.”

For example, she said if someone has been saving up for a trip to Costa Rica, you don’t get to tell them to spend that money on your wedding instead.

She also emphasized the importance of including your bridal party in decisions that affect their wallet.

Find Out: Everything You Need To Know About the Risks That Come With Your Public Venmo Transactions

“Do not make monetary decisions and then tell your attendants after the fact,” she said.

For example, she said there’s a big difference between asking all bridesmaids to wear silver platform shoes and requiring them to purchase a specific brand for $600.

Your wedding day — and the festivities leading up to it — should be one of the happiest times of your life. It’s an honor to have your closest family members and friends by your side throughout the process, so don’t stress them out with excessive expenses.

Getting on the same page from the start about wedding expenses is a must because it allows your bridal party to know what’s expected of them. This should make your big day a happy occasion for everyone because your bridesmaids and groomsmen won’t be burdened with unexpected costs — and constantly bracing for the next bill headed their way.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Talk Big Money Topics With Your Wedding Party

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Etiquette#Wedding Venue#Destination Wedding#Weddingwire#Knot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Beauty & FashionDaily Review

Wedding dress fitting guide helps brides prepare

Because fashion preferences were once ornate and dependent on precise fits, ready-to-wear clothing really did not become widely available until the early 20th century. Such attire is now available in just about any retail store. Because ready-to-wear clothing is so easily available, the average person may be unfamiliar with custom-made...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How to enjoy your post-pandemic wedding celebrations without breaking the bank.

It’s the height of summer, so that means it’s wedding season….except 2021, just like 2020 has seen thousands of weddings postponed due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. New proposals continue with brand new wedding boards being created on Pinterest in earnest. But brides-to-be are vying for wedding venues and suppliers with couples who should be celebrating their first full year of wedded bliss, and who are yet to say “ I do”, with some having been forced into changing the date of their nuptials 2 or 3 times already.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

YOUR Weddings

Let Them Eat Cake is calling all married couples to submit their weddings. We love sharing cultural traditions, trends, wedding etiquette, history and more with our readers each week; but one of our favorite things to share is your New Orleans weddings. We love to see what locations you choose,...
Weight Lossfemalefirst.co.uk

Four tips to get into shape before your wedding

Always stick to your planned schedule... Getting married comes with a lot of preparation. First is finding the engagement ring to formally seal the deal and begin the road to “I Do”. There are jewelry stores that specialise in engagement rings, and they offer a wide range of choices that come at a variety of prices. Next, there will be a long list of wedding details, from the guest lists to reception.
Beauty & Fashionkiss951.com

The Newest Wedding Trend Is Flower Bros

Everyone dreams of their big day, and one of the most important jobs for every wedding is the person who will toss the flower pedals down the isle. Traditionally, the job is often given to young girls or boys to toss the flowers, but there is a growing, new wedding trend that has taken over the internet; flower bros.
Relationship Advicewestchestermagazine.com

Parties, Weddings & Celebrations: Your Go-To Guide for the Perfect Event

Now that gatherings and catered events are able to resume with safety protocols in place, it’s time to schedule those special events, from weddings and anniversaries to graduations, birthdays, and other important milestones. When you do, let these party-planning pros help make your celebrations beyond-your-dreams easy, worry free. What’s this?
Relationshipsnewsbrig.com

How to deal politely with the unvaccinated at work, parties and weddings

Oh, it’s ugly out there. These days we’re divided into two new camps, vaxxed and unvaxxed, each pointing fingers at the other. Depending on your stance, “they” are either dismantling our freedoms (“you are sheep!”) or endangering public health (“get the shot, already!”). About 52.3% of Americans are fully vaccinated,...
RelationshipsKTEN.com

Do You Have A ‘Do Not Play’ List For Your Wedding Reception?

Originally Posted On: https://jleonpro.com/do-you-have-a-do-not-play-list-for-your-wedding-reception/. Starting The Countdown To Your Wedding Day Can Be Exciting. But With So Many Decisions That Need To Made, It Might Feel Like You’re Stuck In A Whirlwind Of Chaos!. One of the most important (and often overlooked) decisions is what music will play at your...
Relationship AdviceAspen Times

She Said, He Said: Parents pushing prenups and talking money with your honey can be relationship stressor

My boyfriend and I are recently engaged. We’ve never really discussed finances and have kept most everything related to money separate. We split the cost of living expenses, even when we go out for dinner. After the engagement, he told me that his parents are insisting that I sign a prenup as apparently they have a lot of wealth and, unknown to me, so does he. He insists that he trusts me enough to marry me without a prenup and that it’s all his parents’ doing. I’m a bit overwhelmed by the whole thing. It’s not that I’m against signing one, I’m just not sure what it means and how it will impact our relationship.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

How to Stock Your Wedding Bar [INFOGRAPHIC]

Weddings today prioritize the guest experience, and what better way to show friends and family a good time than by stocking the bar full of the favorites?. The vast majority of receptions include bar services; 78 percent of couples host an alcoholic bar, and another 10 percent offer zero-proof drinks, according to the WeddingWire’s 2020 Newlywed Report. It’s long been an integral part of the wedding reception, as offering refreshments is a sign of great hostmanship.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

How Your Parents' Beliefs About Money Affect You

Research shows that "money scripts" learned in childhood can impact adults' current financial reality. "Money scripts" tend to fall into one of four categories: worship, status, avoidance, and vigilance. CBT and narrative therapy can help someone identify and rewrite a problematic money script. After trying to address her thoughts and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy