5 blockbuster NBA trade scenarios for the 2021 draft

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

It would not be a major surprise if we saw some big NBA trades during the annual draft later this month. Some teams picking within the lottery are going to look to add proven pieces. That includes the Golden State Warriors with two lottery selections (7th and 14th overall).

Below, we look at five blockbuster NBA trade scenarios that would make a ton of sense during the 2021 draft.

Philadelphia 76ers trade Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers

  • Pacers get: Ben Simmons
  • 76ers get: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, first-round pick, future first-round pick

It was just recently reported that Philadelphia turned down a trade offer from Indiana that included Brogdon and a future first-round pick. On the surface, that seemed to be a pretty fair deal given that Brogdon and his 20-plus points per game on 39% shooting from distance would seem to be a better fit with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

There’s now a chance at the Pacers and 76ers continue to talk trade leading up to the annual draft. That could include Indiana sweetening the pot with a stud wing in T.J. Warren and an additional first-round selection. The idea for Indiana would be to team Simmons up with All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and a vastly underrated Caris LeVert. It almost makes too much sense.

Detroit Pistons trade Jerami Grant to the Washington Wizards

  • Wizards get: Jerami Grant
  • Pistons get: Davis Bertans, Anthony Gill, 15th pick

Grant, 27, was absolutely phenomenal in his first season with the Pistons after being acquired in a sign-and-trade during the 2020 NBA offseason. The three-and-D wing averaged 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 35% shooting from the field. With Detroit in obvious rebuild mode and boasting the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, rumors suggest that it could move him for other parts.

That’s where the Wizards come into play. They must upgrade a decent roster if the organization is to retain star guard Bradley Beal long-term . A trip to the playoffs this past season was a start. But it’s not enough. By moving off the underperforming Bertans for a great two-way player, Washington would be showing Beal and Russell Westbrook that it’s in it to win it. Trading a mid first-round pick to make it happen would be seen as a win.

Sacramento Kings trade Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III to the Los Angeles Lakers

  • Lakers get: Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III
  • Kings get: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, 22nd pick, two future second-round picks

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka might believe that it makes sense to keep their core together. With that said, it became clear during Los Angeles’ ugly first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs that it needs a better supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Without much to offer up as it relates to acquiring a true star player like Damian Lillard, the Lakers go with an underrated three-and-D wing in Barnes. He’s capable of scoring 20 points on a consistent basis, hit on 39% of his threes last season and is an elite perimeter defender. Adding a young and disgruntled Bagley III to the mix for depth makes sense, too.

Sacramento is moving off both Barnes and Bagley III during the NBA offseason. That much is known. Acquiring Kyle Kuzma to team up with the star-studded backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton would be a win. The Kings could also potentially package the pick they acquire in this trade with their original first-round selection (projected to be ninth overall) to move up for wing Jonathan Kuminga. Get it done.

Toronto Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to the Golden State Warriors

  • Golden State Warriors get: Pascal Siakam, 4th pick
  • Toronto Raptors get: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Eric Paschall, 7th pick, 14th pick

alk about a major blockbuster trade. In addition to netting Wiggins, the Raptors land former No. 2 pick James Wiseman to be a central part of their rebuild program. Wiseman, 20, is seen as an enigmatic figure around the NBA after an up-and-down rookie season . But the raw talent is clearly there for him. In short, the former Memphis star has an ability to be a transcendent player in the Association and has not come close to hitting his ceiling.

In addition to this, Toronto nets two lottery picks for the price of one. That’s the cost of making a move for Wiggins and Wiseman. At the very least, this would give the Raptors five potential core players if you take into account talented young forward Eric Paschall.

From a Warriors perspective, the idea would be to not only add Siakam to the mix but find another potential cornerstone with the fourth selection . Giving up the bounty mentioned above might be a deep price to pay, but this would set he Dubs up extremely well moving forward. Options with the fourth pick would include wings Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs as well as former USC big man Evan Mobley.

Portland Trail Blazers trade Damian Lillard to the New York Knicks

  • Knicks get: Damian Lillard
  • Blazers get: R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, two 2021 first-round picks, three future first-round picks

Oh boy. Talk about a blockbuster NBA trade to end blockbuster NBA trades. The Knicks are now favored to land Dame if the Portland Trail Blazers are forced to trade him. Coming off a surprisingly successful 2020-21 season, these Knicks are also now suddenly a prime landing spot for big-name players. Boasting a ton of assets to make a move of this ilk, Lillard to the Big Apple makes sense.

The idea would be to team him up with with Julius Randle to form a elite duo. New York would also have enough cap room to add a max-contract type player on the NBA free agent market. The interesting dynamic here is that it would likely come in 2022 with roughly 10 future Hall of Fame players potentially set to hit the open market.

For Portland, this would be all about starting anew with a rebuild. If the team is forced to trade Lillard, it also would likely move off C.J. McCollum . If so, acquiring three potential core players and five future first-round picks would help expedite said rebuild.

