Capitol Hill Tech Vendor Hit by Ransomware Attack
Capitol hill tech vendor. Is the latest ransomware victim. An email newsletter provider with dozens of customers on capitol hill has suffered a ransomware attack. The us house of representatives confirmed tuesday. I- constituent is a platform designed to help government officials reach out to the voting public house. Chief administrative officer. Catherine spin doors said that the office is not aware of any house. Data being impacted by the breach thus.search.audioburst.com