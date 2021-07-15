Cancel
Chicago, IL

5 Things You Might Have Missed Last Week In Chicago: July 19

By Secret Chicago
In case you missed it! (ICYMI)

Secret Chicago wants to help you make the most of your free time and keep you informed! We’ll be putting out “Don’t miss” and “ICYMI” plans and news for you each week, so you’ll always catch an incredible event or story. Here are some of them that you may have missed over the last week.

1. A New Tapas Restaurant From World-Renowned Chef José Andrés Has Opened In River North

Opened on Thursday, July 14th at 500 North Clark Street in River North, Jaleo is managed by world-renowned Spanish-American chef, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, José Andrés and his company, ThinkFoodGroup .

The exciting new tapas restaurant channels the charm of Spain and offers mouth-watering dishes from various Spanish regions all within a festive, casual atmosphere. As well as a full tapas bar diners will find table-side paellas in four varieties, sangria pitchers, Spanish wines, and exclusive Chicago-only options such as the Arroz rabo de toro – a dish made with Meloso-style rice and braised oxtail.

There are also be numerous José Andrés signatures and two tasting menus— the “Jaleo Experience” and “José’s Way”— offering diners a culinary journey through Spain with a variety of both contemporary and traditional tapas.

You can read the full article here .

2. The Grammy Award-Winning Isley Brothers Will Play At Cross Pointe Park This Month

There are few musical artists who can rival the longevity and diversity of the Isley Brothers’ career. Selling millions of records, racking up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, and dabbling in multiple music genres since rising to prominence in the 1950s, the family band has embedded itself in the history of pop music.

This month, the remaining brothers are will play at The Sundress and Sandals outdoor R&B concert as part of their 60th-anniversary tour offering Chicagoans the chance to experience history in the making.

On Friday, July 23rd, the iconic voice of Ron Isley and the thunderous guitar skills of Ernie Isley will echo around Cross Point Park at what is sure to be the concert of the summer .

You can grab tickets to The Sundress and Sandals outdoor R&B concert here .

4. A ‘Neon Summer’ Outdoor Pop-Up Featuring Go-Karting & Mini Golf Has Opened In Chicago

The creative team behind Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up and Jack Frost Winter Village have returned with an exhilirating Neon Summer pop-up !

Taking place from now through to Saturday, August 28th, Neon Summer offers unparalleled fun for all ages in an immersive outdoor setup.

Spanning two acres you’ll find Chicago’s only outdoor Go-Kart track, a customized Mini Golf course teeming with exciting challenges, axe-throwing lanes, and much more.

You can grab tickets to the Neon Summer pop-up here here

4. Extraordinary Exhibitions Taking Place In Chicago This Year That You Simply Cannot Miss

If there is a time to experience firsthand the transformative power of art and the astounding feats of the human race, it is in 2021, after the last year we have had. Right now there are a phenomenal array of exhibitions taking place in Chicago that offer exceptional experiences. Here are some of the most unique museum exhibitions happening in Chicago this year that you simply cannot miss.

You can find our full list of unmissable exhibitions here .

5 . Peruse Chicago’s Amazing Array Of Street Art Murals

Despite the last year of chaos caused by the global pandemic, art scenes all over the world have flourished as they sought to ignite optimism and inspire unity. Chicago saw new art murals, sculptures, and installations pop up all around the city and many have embedded themselves in the very fabric of Chicago.

Some of these new masterpieces fight for racial equality, some celebrate different heritages, and some honor the essential workers of our societies. There is now such a wonderful array of thought-provoking and incredibly artistic street art murals both new and old and they are all the more enjoyable during the summer months!

Read our full article on Chicago’s must-see street art murals here .

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2021

