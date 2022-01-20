ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Two awesome strangers brought gifts for a newborn baby after receiving a misdirected text

By Doyin Richards
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

What happens when the proudest moment of a parent's life is also the strangest?

Just ask Mark and Lindsey Lashley from Georgia.

On March 19, they welcomed their first child Cason, a healthy baby boy, into the world. Nothing out of the ordinary there.

Then Cason's grandmother decided to send a text to family members about her newest bundle of joy. Again, nothing unusual there either.

But when that text went to a stranger named Dennis Williams, and he decided to join in on the celebration, things became even more interesting. Check out the exchange below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmUE1_0aPM8W5t00

via Deorick Williams /Facebook

The group text that started it all. Photo from Deorick Williams's Facebook page .

And just like that, the Williams brothers arrived at the hospital with gifts and well-wishes for the new mom and dad.

The following note from the Lashley family was posted on Williams' Facebook page praising the brothers' kindness and generosity for providing a small token to a family they didn't even know a few hours beforehand.

The best sentiment from the Lashleys:

"If we all only had this kind of heart."

This hilarious and heartwarming story is going viral for all the right reasons.

Plenty of stats and polls point to a depressing truth: Our world is becoming more and more divided by racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural lines.

But it's easy to forget just how far we've come:

Two random black dudes showed up in the hospital room of a white family to provide gifts and love to their newborn baby, and the Internet universally loved it. That, in itself, is an epic feat.

These families will be connected forever due to a random act of kindness that warmed the hearts of millions.

Not to mention, when baby Cason grows up, his parents will have one amazing birth story to share with him.

But first, let's share this great story with everyone who needs a smile.

This article was originally published on March 22, 2016


Comments / 442

Wishing for better
06-09

This is the best thing I’ve read in a month. I’m so happy to see these nice guys doing what must come natural to them. And I’m sure the parents were just as happy to meet them and make some new friends . This is how life should be. This is a great story 🥰🥰

Reply(14)
327
Debra Harris
06-09

Everyone is not a racist. Some of " Us" as African Americans have Loving Caring hearts as well. Always a pleasure to read a good story

Reply(21)
294
GayleAnn Gomes
06-09

My God, this warms my heart, tears of joy, we need this, things like this gives hope, I love it and love everyone here with the positive response. Let's be inspired 💘😻

Reply(2)
179
Related
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, 10-year-old niece gets angry and confronts grandparents

Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and the immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Indy100

Woman makes fake house key for nosy mother-in-law then exposes her at family dinner

A woman is embroiled in a family row after giving her mother-in-law a fake house key. The 34-year-old woman recently purchased a new home with her 37-year-old husband. Her mother-in-law insisted on having an emergency key to their home, but she was reluctant to provide her with one given she had an “emergency key” to their old apartment and walked in on the couple being “intimate” twice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘My dad is the town crackhead. He cried when he met my son. Every year for my birthday, he gets me a present.’: Daughter to addict urges ‘he was someone before drugs’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everybody knows my dad is literally the town crackhead. And if you didn’t know, now you do. He’s 10/10 an alcoholic. He was even drunk when I came out of the womb. He’s a true committed drinker.
DALLAS, TX
InspireMore

‘Wait, you’re not kidding? 30 seconds ago, our life was perfect.’: Mom to son with Down syndrome says ‘you’re not the baby I thought, but you’re still MY baby’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When our third child was born on November 20, 2018, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he wasn’t breathing, so they immediately took him to a side table in the delivery room where NICU nurses worked on him. He cried and was stable within seconds, but after cleaning him up and doing whatever they do to babies after they’re born, they asked us if they could take him to the NICU for observation. Because of his dramatic entry, that didn’t raise any red flags for my husband, Adam, or me. They let me give him a quick kiss and squeeze, and then they whisked him off. Adam accompanied Milo to the NICU, and shortly returned saying that they were doing, and I quote, ‘Dumb stuff, like talking about his tongue and commenting on his hands.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Text
cbs12.com

Forever Family: Help find Amari a home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are such a special time to spend with family, and every child deserves a home, including Amari, who is still looking for his Forever Family. Amari is 3-years-old and needs a family willing to be trained on his medical needs and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life

Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Upworthy

66K+
Followers
2K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy