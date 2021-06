Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. UK coronavirus infections rose slightly in the last week, with an estimated 119,000 people testing positive for the virus, up from 110,000. The Office for National Statistics said about one in every 540 people was estimated to be infected with Covid in the week up to 12 June. It comes as new Public Health England data suggests a single vaccine dose reduces a person's chances of catching coronavirus and needing hospital treatment by about 75%, even with the Delta variant circulating in the UK.