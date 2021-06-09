Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Brand New Takeout for this Weekend

EatDrinkLA
EatDrinkLA
 11 days ago

Even though almost everything is open for indoor dining, I think we've all gotten a little too accustomed to eating in our pajamas Here's a look at some brand new takeout for this weekend that might have you breaking out your fancy pants.

Sqirl X Locura Pop-up (East LA)

From the chef that made Toast a meal comes a pop-up that will have you wishing you could have it for every meal. Available weekends only from 5 to 8 p.m., Locura Los Angeles from Chef Julio Alvarenga features Mexican Italian fusion and some of the freshest tomatoes I've tasted in a while. You can order à la carte or choose a prix-fixe meal at $56 per family.

Begin with a shared Starter like a Tomato Straciatella Salad or a Regler Farm Peaches, and if the peaches are anything like the farm-fresh tomatoes, you are in for a treat. The smell of the garden explodes in your nostrils as soon as you open the Tupperware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqdUE_0aPJ4MMy00
Tomato Straciatella SaladEatDrinkLA

Ricotta Tortellon<strong>eEatDrinkLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0aot_0aPJ4MMy00
Birria CavatelliEatDrinkLA

Lastly, you'll share a dessert like the Churromisu or a Dulce de Leche Cheesecake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25i2gw_0aPJ4MMy00
ChurromisuEatDrinkLA

Place your order on Tock, available for only two more weekends!

Imari (Brentwood)

Imari from restaurateur Philip Camino and in collaboration with Executive Chef and Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador David Schlosser (Shibumi) and Chef de Cuisine Derek Wilcox (Shoji NYC) brings you a traditional Japanese cuisine, known as washoku, which historically only uses the finest ingredients in the preparation. This includes the seafood being flown in and the water recreating the pH balance you'd find in Japan!

While the full restaurant opens July 16th, until then, you can choose between one of three Sashimi Bento Boxes for brand new takeout for this weekend. They range from the Saga Sho with salmon, albacore, New Zealand tai sea bream, and more ($24) to The Imari, which adds almost double the dishes ($48).

Pick-up is available in limited quantities from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays via Tock. All your other favorite food apps get in the game Monday, June 14th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44F5F7_0aPJ4MMy00
Bento BoxesPhoto Credit: Dylan + Jeni

ROCA Pizza (Glendale)

The ROCA Pizza Pop-up at the Americana Mall at Brand is officially cutting. It's from the masterminds behind the California Pizza Kitchen, but this time it's Roman-style pizza "al taglio." That means it's been cold-fermented for 72 hours to create an airy soft-rise dough with a crispy crunch. Menu highlights include a Soppressata and Burrata, an Italian Sausage and Cremini mushrooms, and of course, a classic Margherita. Menu items to come include the Squash Blossom Pizza and Calabrian Meatball, among others. The average price is about $5 per cut or $30 for the full pan of 8 slices.

Place your orders with Caviar or Doordash, but for now, your best bet is to call the restaurant directly with the link above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fipN3_0aPJ4MMy00
ROCA PizzaWagstaff PR

Citizen Public Market (Culver City)

This weekend has got not one but two pop-ups happening at Citizen Public Market space. These are great for both take-out and dine-in.

Go-Go Gyoza and Go-Go Bird.

From Executive Chef Brandon Kida (Hinoki and the Bird) comes fast-casual Japanese-inspired fried fantasies! Enjoy Spicy Fried Chicken Wings with a Japanese cheddar biscuit, Fried Chicken Sandwiches with pickled slaw and a tasty Japanese ranch, and their famous Chicken Gyoza, topped with chili oil and soy sauce.

Hours are Friday to Sunday from Noon to 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HJrc_0aPJ4MMy00
WingsGo Go Bird

Zooies Cookies

Zooies Cookies specializes in gluten-free and sugar-free cookies that taste as good as they look and the ooiee gooie zooie full-fat options. Menu highlights include the Classic Chocolate Chip and their Panda Cookie loaded with chopped Oreos.

Hours are Friday Noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pf8F_0aPJ4MMy00
Zooies CookiesZooies Cookies

Wanna stay in the know with local and national news? Download the NewsBreak app here and never miss a story. Be sure to follow EatDrinkLA below and never miss a bite!

