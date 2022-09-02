After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises that have won the big game. With LVI being their second victory, the Rams are just one of 15 franchises to have won a Super Bowl more than once.

How many teams have not won a Super Bowl? 12. We look at them here.

NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals

Established in 1968, some may wonder, have the Cincinnati Bengals won a Super Bowl? After reaching the big game in 1981 and 1988, the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers both times.

Now, with Joe Burrow , the Bengals finally have the franchise quarterback needed to bring them back. He leads an offense that’s among the very best in the NFL, thanks to Ja’Marr Chase making an immediate impact as a rookie last season.

Burrow helped end this franchise’s 31-year drought without a playoff victory in just his second season, leading the Bengals to its first AFC Championship game in decades. While the Bengals made it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 34 years, they couldn’t quite topple the Los Angeles Rams in an exciting battle to the end.

Now that this roster realizes its potential, there’s no reason why they can’t return to the biggest stage for the 2023 Super Bowl, especially after adding more pieces to protect Burrow.

Carolina Panthers

What NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl? Though they’ve only been around since 1995, the Carolina Panthers are in that group.

While the Panthers are 0-2 all-time in Super Bowl appearances, current team owner David Tepper isn’t afraid to do things differently. I wouldn’t expect this team to stay out of postseason contention for too long.

The last time Carolina reached the Super Bowl was after drafting Cam Newton . Maybe another superstar QB will be needed to bring this franchise back to the promised land.

Coach Matt Rhule achieved just five wins apiece in his first two seasons at the helm. They’ll have to make drastic improvements to get back to the Super Bowl again, and he might not be the one who gets it done. The same goes for Baker Mayfield , but it’s at least a fresh start.

Atlanta Falcons

After appearing like they’d win their first Super Bowl after leading 28-3 in 2016, we all know what happened next. Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks of all time for his former Patriots squad, and the Atlanta Falcons are still searching for their first Lombardi Trophy as a franchise.

Super Bowl LI was the start of Mike Smith’s demise with the Falcons. Now replaced by coach Arthur Smith heading into his second season, they have a lot of work to do to make this roster competitive. Sending out Matt Ryan signals a rebuilding effort is underway. Marcus Mariota likely won’t suddenly lead them to a Super Bowl, and Desmond Ridder , as a rookie, won’t either. They’re a couple of years away.

Los Angeles Chargers

After being drafted in 2020, Justin Herbert has proven to be a superstar in L.A., but they still need to figure out how to get to the playoffs. In the NFL, having a top-notch quarterback is one of the best ways to reach the Super Bowl, so it seems it’s only a matter of time.

For a Chargers franchise that has changed locations to Los Angeles, the only time they made it to the Super Bowl was back in 1994 when they were still in San Diego led by a strong defense. Before that season, the Chargers were seen as a longshot to qualify for postseason play. Ultimately, they were blown out by the 49ers.

The Chargers certainly boasted the talent in 2021 to compete for a Super Bowl. But a bad run defense and some costly decisions by first-year coach Brandon Staley eliminated them from playoff contention on the final play of the regular season. We’ll see if things change this fall behind a reinforced roster, having added JC Jackson and Khalil Mack to shore up the D.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are one of two NFL franchises to get to the Super Bowl four different times without winning any of them. As their fans know all too well, their postseason history is dreadful .

Despite having some historically great teams over the years with the Purple People Eaters, and in 1998, with what some used to say was one of the greatest scoring attacks of all time, the Vikings have never won a Super Bowl.

Some diehard fans will tell you the Vikings have gotten screwed a few times. Maybe you buy into the theories that the Giants stole some signals leading to a 41-0 shutout in the 2000 NFC Championship game despite having the fifth-best offense in the NFL. Curiously, there hasn’t been a shutout or a bigger margin of victory in a conference championship or Super Bowl since.

Or maybe when the Saints had bounties out to injure Brett Favre in the 2009 NFC Championship Game, which led to several rule changes and suspensions. While the Vikings aren’t the only team to deal with some less-than-favorable situations, it’s helped contribute to their many playoff mishaps through the years.

Minnesota’s misfortunes have kept them away from the big dance since 1976 , which is the longest Super Bowl drought of any team to make an appearance without winning.

Maybe a new approach led by Kevin O’Connell and a rejuvenated roster can lead to better results in the 2022 season. They have a potent offense and a defense with several impressive pieces, giving them just as strong a chance as any, especially in a weakened NFC.

Arizona Cardinals

In the offseason prior to the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals went all in, acquiring star power at seemingly every turn. Adding players such as Rodney Hudson, A.J. Green, and J.J. Watt seemed like moves only possible in a video game.

But this isn’t five years ago, and injuries ultimately got in the way. Yet there’s no reason to think they don’t have what it takes to reach the second Super Bowl of the Cardinals’ storied history this season.

A franchise that has moved from St. Louis and Phoenix, the only time the Cardinals made it to the Super Bowl was in 2008 with Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald. While it was a close game against Pittsburgh, it wasn’t enough to get the Cards their first Super Bowl victory.

The hope is that Kyler Murray can be the one to lead them to the promised land. As part of the current dual-threat quarterback takeover, Murray may be one of the toughest football players to consistently game plan for.

A dynamic offense led by coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray paired with a roster built to compete could have the Cardinals in the mix for a Super Bowl very soon. First, they’ll have to find a way to get past the Rams next season.

Tennessee Titans

For many fans of football, it will be hard to ever forget the time the Tennessee Titans made it to the Super Bowl, losing in the final seconds after being one yard shy of scoring the tying touchdown against the then-St. Louis Rams. What a game.

After coming so close, it seemed the Titans may be able to simply make a few adjustments to make it back to the Super Bowl, though that was easier said than done. Ever since 1999, they have yet to make it back. Even when they were the Houston Oilers, this franchise remains among those teams that never won a Super Bowl

Under the current regime, the Titans have enjoyed some recent success, reaching the playoffs four out of the past five seasons. Led by Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, maybe they can run it back next season with the hopes of getting further than the Divisional Round.

Buffalo Bills

Have the Buffalo Bills ever won a Super Bowl? No, but they are one of the teams who have had several chances. In fact, the Bills are 0-4 all-time in Super Bowl appearances .

While it’s incredible for them to have even made it that far on four separate occasions, history really only remembers the winners.

The silver lining for members of the Bills Mafia is that Josh Allen has the team positioned to be a contender for a long time. With Tom Brady out of the AFC East, now Patrick Mahomes is the dragon Buffalo needs to find a way to slay.

Sadly, the Bills still haven’t slain that dragon. It looked like Allen finally did it, taking a 4-point lead with 13 seconds left in the game. But Mahomes answered and then won it on the first overtime drive. The Chiefs are the only thing standing in the way of the Bills playing in a Super Bowl. Maybe Von Miller can help make it happen.

Which teams have never made it to the Super Bowl?

While there are some franchises to have never won a ring, there are even some NFL teams who have never been to the Super Bowl. Here are the teams who have never made it to the Super Bowl.

Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowls. So how many Super Bowls have the Houston Texans won from the same state?

Well, it’s not that simple. The Cowboys have been around since 1960, whereas the Texans are the league’s newest franchise after being established in 2002. Thus, the Texans have never won a Super Bowl.

Incredibly, the Texans won six AFC South Championships from 2011-19. But those were the only years they have ever made the playoffs.

After a complete overhaul, the Texans could be entering tumultuous times as a franchise without any Super Bowl appearances. Having a treasure chest of draft picks will help rebuild the roster, but they need to find out if Davis Mills is a QB1 or not.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What teams have never been to the Super Bowl? Unfortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still among that group of four. Despite being around since 1995, the Jags only have three division titles and have been to the playoffs just seven times in total. But the Jaguars have never made it to the Super Bowl.

We wouldn’t bet on that changing next season after finishing with the No. 1 pick once again. But if Lawrence is as advertised, the Jags may not be far away from being a perennial contender. The long Super Bowl drought in Duval could come to an end sooner than some fans expect.

It only took Jared Goff three seasons to reach a Super Bowl after being selected No. 1. The pressure’s on this kid. But the failed Urban Meyer experiment will likely set the franchise back at least two years.

Then again, bringing in the experienced Doug Pederson could lead to a quick righting of the ship. They’ve certainly added talent this offseason, and another strong draft could give them a chance at a playoff run in the AFC South.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the oldest NFL team to have never appeared in a Super Bowl and the only franchise from the NFC to have never played for the trophy. Their last playoff victory came in 1992, and it’s highly unlikely that will change this next season.

After going from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff, the Lions finished just 3-13-1 in coach Dan Campbell’s first season. They’ll have a lot of ground to make up this offseason.

The good news is this roster is really buying into Campbell’s approach, and after an impressive draft haul, there could be a sharp turnaround. Still, a chance at a Lombardi is likely at least a year away.

Cleveland Browns

Have the Cleveland Browns won a Super Bowl? Not yet.

The Browns are also one of the teams that have never been to the Super Bowl, but that could change depending on how Deshaun Watson gets acclimated after his suspension.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have one of the best two-headed rushing duos in the NFL. Myles Garrett is a wrecking ball that cannot be contained, and the Browns have several other young pieces on both sides of the ball. They just need a consistent year, and it may not happen right away in 2022, but with Watson, they have a chance to be special for several seasons.

The Browns came close in 2020, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champs. Many thought they would finally get over the hump in 2021, especially if Baker Mayfield took a step forward. Instead, Cleveland didn’t even make the playoffs, and Mayfield has been booted from the roster. Needless to say, this team wasn’t ready to end its Super Bowl drought yet.

