Marsha Blackburn Wins Stupid Evil Hypocrite Of The Day Award

 11 days ago

I want to start this post with a disclosure: I have a definite bias against Marsha Blackburn. She's a craven hypocrite who used lies about Planned Parenthood to raise her profile and received 80 percent of the House's available supplemental funding for her committee to do it. Now she won't talk abortion because votes. — Frances Langum.

Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

TN Senator Marsha Blackburn Calls Out Big Tech Censorship of Covid-19 Stories

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn organized a press conference with some of her republican colleagues Thursday to talk about Big Tech’s censorship of certain stories regarding Covid-19. During the time with the media, Blackburn took aim at Twitter, YouTube and Facebook for their handling of stories throughout the pandemic. Here’s what she had to say:
Congress & CourtsRadio NB

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Swipes Back At Dr. Fauci After He Accused Her Of ‘Attacking Science’

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about comments made by Dr. Fauci after the doctor accused her of ‘attacking science. “Oh, my goodness. You know, you look at what Dr. Falci has done throughout coronavirus, and you come around to this from the emails. We know that Dr. Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg decided they were going to embark on a PR campaign. So they cherry picked information, decided what they would put out. They didn’t want the Wuhan lab theory out there. So Mark Zuckerberg decided that he would eliminate, block, throttle any of those posts to disallow posts that had to do Wuhan lab theory. So on MSNBC with Chuck Todd, you see Dr. Fauci doing the same type thing with big media. Of course, MSNBC’s parent to NBC Universal has a lot of financial ties with the Chinese Communist Party and business that is there in China. So I’m not surprised with the response on the venue. But for Dr. Fauci to play the victim in this, to act as if he is a victim and he is being victimized, if he is asked a question or if there is clarification soot or if there is a response that is necessary. And you notice in those remarks to Chuck Todd when this was over, something that I had put out a video that was up of me, and that was the clip that they had played. But Guy, what he did, he ridiculed me and ridiculed the video. He never refuted the statement that I had made and the questions that I have.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Rick Scott, Mike Braun and Marsha Blackburn Introduce Resolution Condemning Critical Race Theory in K-12 Schools

In April, Senator Scott joined Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and more than 30 of his colleagues in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requesting the withdrawal of the Department’s “Proposed Priorities” on American history and civics education, which included the teaching of radical and divisive curriculum like Critical Race Theory.
Congress & CourtsTullahoma News

Blackburn wants to outlaw flag burning

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn spent Flag Day trying to pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution making it illegal to burn the stars and stripes, saying such acts show a complete lack of disrespect for the people who died defending the country Ol’ Glory represents. On Flag Day, U.S. Senator...
Congress & Courtsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Sen. Hawley Compares Abortion to the ‘Evil Of Slavery’

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri compared the abolitionists fighting the “moral evil of slavery” to pro-life supporters fighting against abortion. Hawley praised abortion survivor Melissa Ohden, on Wednesday, during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing regarding the Democratic Women’s Health Protection Act, which, if implemented, according to the Daily Caller, would “create a statutory right for health care providers to provide abortion care.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

McConnell Blasts Manchin’s Voting Compromise, Alleging It Has The Same ‘Rotten Core’ As Democrats’ Bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted his colleague’s voting rights compromise proposal Thursday, vowing that the GOP would oppose it. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposed framework includes both Democratic and Republican priorities, including outlawing partisan gerrymandering, adopting voter ID, expanding early voting and limiting no-excuse absentee voting. But any voting bill needs 60 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster, meaning that 10 Republicans would have to vote in favor even if every Democrat supports it.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

I think retirement would be just perfect for Justice Breyer — or anyone else!

I’m not just talking to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. I’m talking to everyone, a group that happens to include Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer!. Totally unrelated, of course, to anything Mitch McConnell has said lately, or, indeed, ever, but don’t you think it might be nice to take things just a little bit slower? Isn’t your job just eating away at you, a little bit? Have you ever thought about retiring?
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Ross: The kiss of death on a bipartisan compromise

Yesterday, we brought you the news that the Democrats’ lone holdout on the election reform bill in the Senate, Joe Manchin, had come up with a compromise after talking with Republicans and Democrats. And among other things, it included a voter ID requirement. Well, the moment I saw that a...
Congress & Courtsnewslanes.com

GOP crushes Manchin’s hopes for elections compromise

“It needs to be blocked,” said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who praised Manchin last week for “saving our country” in encouraging bipartisanship. “I’m not optimistic that they could make enough changes to that to make it a fair bill. It would usurp the rights of the states.”. The apparent blanket...
Congress & Courtswopular.com

Ingraham Dismantles The Idea That Joe Manchin Is A Moderate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out Stacey Abrams for her ‘flip-flopping’ stance on election laws, and her newfound support of Sen. Joe Manchin Friday night on "The Ingraham Angle." Ingraham dismantles the idea that Joe Manchin is a moderate. Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out Stacey Abrams for...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Manchin is right on the filibuster, but wrong on the PRO Act

When it comes to the filibuster, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reflects his home state. Opinion polling shows that strong majorities of West Virginians oppose ending the filibuster, as does Manchin, who recently wrote in his state’s largest newspaper, “If I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.”
Presidential Electionlc.org

One Vote Away From Permanent Election Fraud

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says HR 1 (S 1) is "the most dangerous legislation pending before the United States Congress." The battle rages on in the Senate over the election fraud legalization bill, which just resurfaced under a new number (S 2093). The next step happens as early as Tuesday, so this battle is far from over! S 2093 is essentially the same as HR 1, which passed by just two votes in the House above the necessary 218-vote threshold. This was in part because of bipartisan opposition to this bill.