LEGO Masters: Season Three? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Following the big finale on Apple TV+ today, can you expect a Schmigadoon! season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that we’re nearing the end of the road?. We like to start off some of these articles with the facts, so here is what we know for the time being: There is no official word on another season as of yet. Would we like to see more? For sure, but there’s no guarantee that this is going to happen. The streaming service is starting to get to a point where they have a lot of programming — because of this, maybe they don’t have to renew programming simply for the sake of doing so.