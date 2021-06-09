ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: A love story 20+ years in the making

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Should we really be surprised by Bennifer 2.0 given that Jennifer Lopez's 2002 album, "This Is Me...Then," contained a heartfelt single titled, "Dear...

William Quinones
2021-06-09

very sad the news/media feels they need to report what's going on with J- lo and who ever she is with.....very sad

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Ben Affleck
Harry Winston
Marc Anthony
Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Love
Jennifer Garner
Cris Judd
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Declared Her Name Would Be ‘Jennifer Affleck’ In 2004 Before Legal Change: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is now legally Jennifer Affleck! The singer and actress, 52, took the name of her new husband Ben Affleck per a Nevada marriage license filed on Saturday, July 16 — and the new surname is exactly what she planned to do in 2003 during their initial engagement. Jennifer made the comment during an hour-long special she filmed with Ben at their rental home in the Deep Cove neighborhood of Vancouver to former Access Hollywood host Pat O’Brien.
Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Happy’ About Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Following Their Las Vegas Wedding, Busy ‘Living His Best Life’

Wishing them the best. Alex Rodriguez is sending nothing but positive vibes to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez after her marriage to Ben Affleck. “He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 18. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”
