Welcome to the Brentwood Skate Park! This is a huge skate park with a very diverse set of obstacles. The park has lots of small beginner bowls, ledges and rails for people just learning. It also has a more advanced section with steeper bowls, banks, ledges and more for the older kids! The park also has lots of open space so it is great for kids who want to learn how to skate! There is even a large picnic table section for parents who want to visit for the day with their children! #hiddengems