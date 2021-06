The Mariners have a rare off-day on Monday, which means that it is a good time as any to preview their upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers. It was just three weeks ago that the Mariners finished up a series against Detroit. I think anyone who is involved with the Mariners, both players and fans, were all glad to see the Tigers go. They whooped up on the M’s, outscoring them 15-3 over the three-game sweep.