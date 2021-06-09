Cancel
MLB

Defense stands out for Detroit Tigers in 5-3 win over Seattle Mariners in series opener

By Detroit Free Press
 11 days ago

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Detroit Tigers opened Comerica Park to full capacity for Monday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners. The fans in the stands — 9,081 tickets sold — received a welcome from Eric Haase's first-inning home run and a series of elite defensive plays. They were also treated winning baseball, as the Tigers (25-35) picked up a 5-3 victory over the Mariners. The three-game series opener was delayed by 36 minutes because of rain.

Eric Haase
#Defense#The Detroit Tigers#The Seattle Mariners
