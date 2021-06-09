Defense stands out for Detroit Tigers in 5-3 win over Seattle Mariners in series opener

Some days, watching these Seattle Mariners makes me want to go stand outside in the rain. It did not help matters that tonight’s game in Detroit was delayed thirty minutes by waves of rain that continued through the first few innings. As the video feed blurred around Marco Gonzales, a slurry of 88 mph fastballs over the heart of the plate sunk the Mariners early, and despite several opportunities, Seattle was unable to reach into their bag of BABIP w/RISP tricks once again in a 5-3 loss.