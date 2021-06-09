Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in Near-Surface, High-Grade Intervals, on the Sakami Project
MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report the drill results from the 2021 winter program (7 holes, 2,079 m) for its 100% owned Sakami Project (the 'Project') in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The fully-funded summer program has started (see press release of June 1, 2021) and is designed to expand the mineralized zone at La Pointe Extension with 12,000 m of drilling in (40+ holes).