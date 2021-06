A herd of wild elephants that have attracted global attention for their year-long trek through China has resumed walking after resting for a spell in a forest.The herd of 15 wild Asian elephants has covered a 500km stretch on a journey that began over a year ago when they left their designated elephant protection zone in Xishuangbanna, near China’s border with Myanmar.They are believed to be headed northwest, though the reason behind this migration is unknown.The group took a break on Monday, during which they were captured sleeping together in a patch of forest on the outskirts of southwest...