Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Industrial Market Intelligence: 171 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – May 2021 Recap

By Tabitha Berg
enewschannels.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — NEWS: SalesLeads announced today the May 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 171 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

enewschannels.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Market Intelligence#North American#Intel Corporation#Holden#La#Firearm#Metropolitan Dr#Ga#Copr#News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Industry
Related
New Carlisle, INwhatsnewlaporte.com

Battery industry plans to build plant in New Carlisle

New York-based Unifrax, a global manufacturer of high-performance specialty materials, is planning to build its first large-scale manufacturing line for its proprietary silicone anode battery technology in New Carlisle. The company says the new line could add up to 74 jobs by the end of 2023. According to Unifrax, silicone...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Humidifiers Market 2021 Production, Revenue, Industry Market Share, Regional Growth Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers, Development Analysis Research Report by 2028

Global Humidifiers Market Research Report provides in-depth analysis of Humidifiers using SWOT study i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key manufacturers, companies share, growth factors, development trends, international demand and financial health of the organization. Request for sample PDF...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Structured Cabling System Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Schneider Electric SE, CommScope Inc., Siemon

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Structured Cabling System Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Structured Cabling System Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Structured Cabling System processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Plans change for industrial development

Plans for a giant mystery building originally proposed as Stonebridge III near the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township – and a previously scaled-back version – are no more. OMD Holdings LLC, Fort Wayne, represented by developer Todd Ramsey, went before the Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday afternoon to...
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Overview, Industry by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2026

A new Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market research report is an in-depth study of the industry including essential frameworks. Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market report highlights market revenue, share, growth and Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market size. Also accentuate Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems industry contribution, product image, and provision. It scrutinizes a competitive summary of Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market forecast between period 2019 to 2026.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Email Security Market Future Scope including key players Cisco Systems (US), Dell (US), Fortinet (US) – KSU | #emailsecurity

Los Angeles, United State, – including Q4 analysis The report named, Global Email Security Market has been added to the archive of market research studies by JCMR. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the Email Security in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Global Email Security Market.
Marketsgetnews.info

Plating on Plastics Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Global plating on plastics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030 and reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2030; rise in demand for plastic in the automotive industry is expected to drive the global market. Plating on Plastics Market: Introduction. In terms of value,...
Posted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Detroit

Covid threatened people all over the US and also the rest of the world. But also crime is a serious issue. Especially in Detroit, there is more crime than most of us can imagine. Even though there are some safe neighborhoods, many places in this area are unsafe. In this article, we will take a look at the most dangerous cities in Detroit.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Bicyclesnysenasdaqlive.com

E-Bike Sharing Market – Global Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

The global e-bike sharing market revenue is estimated to reach USD 130 million by 2025 driven by the increasing demand owing to its affordable prices. The global e-bike sharing market report is a professional and an extensive study on the recent state of the global market. In addition, the research report classifies the e-bike sharing market market by leading players, type, region, as well as end-user.
Kidsmedicalkidnap.com

CDC Begins Mass Extermination Program of Americans’ Children Aged 12 to 17 Implementing Eugenic Population Control Measures through COVID-19 Bioweapons

Rochelle Walensky, the current director of the criminal organization and marketing arm of the pharmaceutical industry, the CDC, which should be renamed more appropriately as the Center for DEATH and population Control, has committed crimes against humanity by heading up a program to kill, maim, and render infertile Americans’ children between the ages of 12 and 17.