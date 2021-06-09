171 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – May 2021 Recap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jun 09, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the May 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 171 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.newyorknetwire.com