RS Recommends: Leave Your Charger at Home — These Laptops Last Up to 20 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

In a few short years, laptops went from clunky, quasi-portable machines to thin and light workstations that help make remote work possible.

Although laptops have gotten smaller, the components inside have become more energy-efficient, and the software they run has been optimized to preserve power. These breakthroughs, combined with recent advancements in battery technology, allow laptops to run longer than ever.

Most of us rely on a laptop to get our work done, and few things are as frustrating as fumbling for a power cable in the middle of a project or conference call. If your current laptop’s battery constantly conks out, we’ve got the solution.

The laptops in this guide can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, which is closer to true “all-day” battery life than ever before. We use the term “up to” because the amount of time these laptops will actually last depends on the work you do.

Resource-intensive work like photo and video editing will eat a lot more power than writing and editing documents. System settings like your display’s brightness will also make a big impact on the longevity of its battery.

If you’ve been using an older laptop that’s started to flake out or needs to be plugged in all the time, the machines below will be a significant upgrade.

What Are the Longest Lasting Laptops?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the longest-lasting laptop; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Operating System: The laptops in this guide run either Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS. Each system has full access to a desktop-class web browser and can run popular software like Microsoft Office.

Screen Size: The laptops we’re recommending have screens between 13 and 16 inches wide. Larger screens are better if you work with a lot of media, but they’re bulkier and heavier. We recommend getting a smaller laptop and hooking it up to a big external display for the best of both worlds.

Screen Resolution: A laptop’s screen resolution will determine how sharp text, photos, and videos look. Every laptop below has an HD screen, but some of our picks edge closer to 4K.

Processor: All of the machines below run on a new, power-efficient chip designed by either Intel or Apple. They’re fast enough to run multiple apps at once.

RAM: The laptops we’re recommending have between 4GB (Gigabytes) or 16GB of RAM (memory). Computers with more RAM can run more apps simultaneously without slowing down.

Storage: We’re recommending laptops with between 64GB and 512GB of storage. The amount you’ll need depends on whether you store most of your files in the cloud, or prefer to keep them on your computer.

Inputs: A computer’s inputs (known more commonly as ports) allow you to connect accessories to your machine. Each one of our long-lasting laptop picks has a different assortment of ports, which you should strongly consider before making a choice. All of them support WiFi and Bluetooth, though, so you have a range of wireless connectivity options, too.

1. Apple MacBook Pro

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptop with a custom chip M1 chip is one of the best laptops we’ve tested in terms of performance. The new processor made the MacBook Pro a lot more powerful, but it also extended its battery life to up to 21 hours, according to the brand.

The M1 is complimented by an ultra-high-resolution 16.2-inch display, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and three Thunderbolt 3 ports. These specs make the MacBook Pro powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it, from 4K video editing to casual web browsing. You can have multiple tabs over or switch between Photoshop to gaming, without facing any lags or overheating the fan.

The M1 MacBook Pro runs Apple’s macOS operating system, which can run almost any application you need for work or casual use. It can also run Windows if you use a virtualization app like Parallels.

If you’re a Mac user, the new MacBook Pro will be a big step up in battery life and performance. The leap is so significant we feel comfortable recommending PC users consider making the switch.

2. LG Gram 14

LG says its laptop can last up to 22.5 hours per charge, which is a lot more than most portable machines. It has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That’s a very respectable amount of power for a laptop its size and will allow you to handle most tasks without slowing the machine down. Despite its thin size, LG outfitted the Gram 14 with two USB-C ports, a MicroSD card slot, an HDMI input and a headphone jack.

Its keyboard is one of its best features, with a fingerprint reader included and expanded keycaps designed for faster typing. You’ll even like the 16:10 touchpad, giving you ample space for creating or gaming.

The LG Gram 14 runs Windows 11, which means you’ve got a wide array of useful productivity apps at your disposal. Whether you’re looking to multitask on various work projects or game, Windows 11 is an excellent operating system with little to no fault.

All in all, LG’s Gram 14 is a long-lasting, ultra-lightweight laptop with a modern design that puts most other laptops at a similar price point to shame.

3. Dell XPS 13

Dell’s XPS line has a lot of fans, but the 2020 XPS 13 is also one that’s revered for its long-lasting battery life.

Dell didn’t cut any corners with this machine, which is built around a 13.3-inch FHD touch display. The machine has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This level of performance isn’t typical in consumer laptops . You shouldn’t have any issues editing video or streaming on this computer.

In terms of ports, the Dell XPS 13 has a decent amount: There are two Thunderbolt ports, a USB-C port, a MicroSD slot and a headset jack. Impressively, you’ll also get about 12 hours of average battery life on a full charge (lower when you’re streaming, although it’ll still last you all-day).

What makes the Dell XPS 13 really stand out — beyond its compact size — is little touches, like its innovative cooling design. The machine’s frame is made out of aluminum, which gives it a premium look and feel, too. This laptop even has a fingerprint reader, so you can log into the machine without having to enter a password every time.

If you’re a PC user who needs Windows to get work done, Dell XPS 13 is the ideal choice.

4. Razer Blade 15

If you’re a serious gamer who wants to play on the go, Razer’s new Blade 15 is the long-lasting laptop for the job.

Razer says it gets up to six hours of battery per charge, slightly below average for a conventional laptop but respectable for a gaming laptop. Playing games eats a lot of power, which taxes a laptop’s battery far more than typical tasks.

The Razer Blade 15 is a Windows PC with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 15.6-inch 1080P display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It doesn’t have a touch screen, but its display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which allows you to play games a lot more smoothly. The laptop’s graphics card has 8GB of dedicated memory, which will enable you to play games at their full resolution with settings like lighting effects turned on.

Razer outfitted the Blade 15 with three USB ports, two USB-C ports, a full-sized Ethernet port, and an HDMI port. This assortment of ports allows you to hook the laptop up to a monitor, mouse, and other accessories without any adapters. Razer’s hardware is known for its flare, and the Blade 15 is no different. The laptop has a glowing symbol on its lid, and you can control the color of the LEDs beneath its keycaps.

No laptop can compete with a full desktop gaming PC setup, but the Razer Blade 15 does a great job considering its size. Plus, this laptop will let you play high-resolution PC games on an entire cross-continental plane trip under the right conditions.

