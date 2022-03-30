ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

RS Recommends: Leave Your Charger at Home — These Laptops Last Up to 20 Hours

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sKgL_0aP4c2rU00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

In a few short years, laptops went from clunky, quasi-portable machines to thin and light workstations that help make remote work possible.

Although laptops have gotten smaller, the components inside have become more energy-efficient, and the software they run has been optimized to preserve power. These breakthroughs, combined with recent advancements in battery technology, allow laptops to run longer than ever.

Most of us rely on a laptop to get our work done, and few things are as frustrating as fumbling for a power cable in the middle of a project or conference call. If your current laptop’s battery constantly conks out, we’ve got the solution.

The laptops in this guide can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, which is closer to true “all-day” battery life than ever before. We use the term “up to” because the amount of time these laptops will actually last depends on the work you do.

Resource-intensive work like photo and video editing will eat a lot more power than writing and editing documents. System settings like your display’s brightness will also make a big impact on the longevity of its battery.

If you’ve been using an older laptop that’s started to flake out or needs to be plugged in all the time, the machines below will be a significant upgrade.

What Are the Longest Lasting Laptops?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the longest-lasting laptop; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Operating System: The laptops in this guide run either Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS. Each system has full access to a desktop-class web browser and can run popular software like Microsoft Office.

Screen Size: The laptops we’re recommending have screens between 13 and 16 inches wide. Larger screens are better if you work with a lot of media, but they’re bulkier and heavier. We recommend getting a smaller laptop and hooking it up to a big external display for the best of both worlds.

Screen Resolution: A laptop’s screen resolution will determine how sharp text, photos, and videos look. Every laptop below has an HD screen, but some of our picks edge closer to 4K.

Processor: All of the machines below run on a new, power-efficient chip designed by either Intel or Apple. They’re fast enough to run multiple apps at once.

RAM: The laptops we’re recommending have between 4GB (Gigabytes) or 16GB of RAM (memory). Computers with more RAM can run more apps simultaneously without slowing down.

Storage: We’re recommending laptops with between 64GB and 512GB of storage. The amount you’ll need depends on whether you store most of your files in the cloud, or prefer to keep them on your computer.

Inputs: A computer’s inputs (known more commonly as ports) allow you to connect accessories to your machine. Each one of our long-lasting laptop picks has a different assortment of ports, which you should strongly consider before making a choice. All of them support WiFi and Bluetooth, though, so you have a range of wireless connectivity options, too.

1. Apple MacBook Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptop with a custom chip M1 chip is one of the best laptops we’ve tested in terms of performance. The new processor made the MacBook Pro a lot more powerful, but it also extended its battery life to up to 21 hours, according to the brand.

The M1 is complimented by an ultra-high-resolution 16.2-inch display, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and three Thunderbolt 3 ports. These specs make the MacBook Pro powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it, from 4K video editing to casual web browsing. You can have multiple tabs over or switch between Photoshop to gaming, without facing any lags or overheating the fan.

The M1 MacBook Pro runs Apple’s macOS operating system, which can run almost any application you need for work or casual use. It can also run Windows if you use a virtualization app like Parallels.

If you’re a Mac user, the new MacBook Pro will be a big step up in battery life and performance. The leap is so significant we feel comfortable recommending PC users consider making the switch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrXeF_0aP4c2rU00

Amazon

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro

2. LG Gram 14

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

LG says its laptop can last up to 22.5 hours per charge, which is a lot more than most portable machines. It has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That’s a very respectable amount of power for a laptop its size and will allow you to handle most tasks without slowing the machine down. Despite its thin size, LG outfitted the Gram 14 with two USB-C ports, a MicroSD card slot, an HDMI input and a headphone jack.

Its keyboard is one of its best features, with a fingerprint reader included and expanded keycaps designed for faster typing. You’ll even like the 16:10 touchpad, giving you ample space for creating or gaming.

The LG Gram 14 runs Windows 11, which means you’ve got a wide array of useful productivity apps at your disposal. Whether you’re looking to multitask on various work projects or game, Windows 11 is an excellent operating system with little to no fault.

All in all, LG’s Gram 14 is a long-lasting, ultra-lightweight laptop with a modern design that puts most other laptops at a similar price point to shame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxQYN_0aP4c2rU00

Amazon

Buy: LG Gram 14

3. Dell XPS 13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Dell’s XPS line has a lot of fans, but the 2020 XPS 13 is also one that’s revered for its long-lasting battery life.

Dell didn’t cut any corners with this machine, which is built around a 13.3-inch FHD touch display. The machine has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This level of performance isn’t typical in consumer laptops . You shouldn’t have any issues editing video or streaming on this computer.

In terms of ports, the Dell XPS 13 has a decent amount: There are two Thunderbolt ports, a USB-C port, a MicroSD slot and a headset jack. Impressively, you’ll also get about 12 hours of average battery life on a full charge (lower when you’re streaming, although it’ll still last you all-day).

What makes the Dell XPS 13 really stand out — beyond its compact size — is little touches, like its innovative cooling design. The machine’s frame is made out of aluminum, which gives it a premium look and feel, too. This laptop even has a fingerprint reader, so you can log into the machine without having to enter a password every time.

If you’re a PC user who needs Windows to get work done, Dell XPS 13 is the ideal choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281E4O_0aP4c2rU00

Amazon

Buy: Dell XPS 13

4. Razer Blade 15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a serious gamer who wants to play on the go, Razer’s new Blade 15 is the long-lasting laptop for the job.

Razer says it gets up to six hours of battery per charge, slightly below average for a conventional laptop but respectable for a gaming laptop. Playing games eats a lot of power, which taxes a laptop’s battery far more than typical tasks.

The Razer Blade 15 is a Windows PC with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 15.6-inch 1080P display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It doesn’t have a touch screen, but its display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which allows you to play games a lot more smoothly. The laptop’s graphics card has 8GB of dedicated memory, which will enable you to play games at their full resolution with settings like lighting effects turned on.

Razer outfitted the Blade 15 with three USB ports, two USB-C ports, a full-sized Ethernet port, and an HDMI port. This assortment of ports allows you to hook the laptop up to a monitor, mouse, and other accessories without any adapters. Razer’s hardware is known for its flare, and the Blade 15 is no different. The laptop has a glowing symbol on its lid, and you can control the color of the LEDs beneath its keycaps.

No laptop can compete with a full desktop gaming PC setup, but the Razer Blade 15 does a great job considering its size. Plus, this laptop will let you play high-resolution PC games on an entire cross-continental plane trip under the right conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDUO5_0aP4c2rU00

Amazon

Buy: Razer Blade 15 More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith ‘Refused’ to Leave Oscars After Slap, Academy Claims While Admitting Some Fault

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after slapping Chris Rock on live TV Sunday night but outright “refused” and defiantly accepted his Best Actor award in person, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences claimed in a statement Wednesday. The Academy’s board of governors started disciplinary proceedings against the King Richard star earlier in the day and released a statement saying Smith could face suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions for violating the group’s standards of conduct, Variety reports. The new statement, which concluded with a mea culpa, followed Smith’s outburst that...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Crushes Matt Gaetz’s Dream by Denying Interest in House Speakership

Click here to read the full article. Matt Gaetz has long been on a crusade to install Donald Trump as House speaker should Republicans win back Congress in November. Trump, however, says he isn’t interested. “It’s brought up all the time,” Trump told Just the News on Real America’s Voice. “It’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated...
POTUS
Digital Trends

Hurry and grab an HP ProDesk desktop while it’s $580 off

As more people shift into work-from-home setups and sign up for online classes, the importance of owning a powerful desktop PC continues to grow. If your computer badly needs an upgrade as it can no longer keep up with your daily activities, it’s time to take advantage of desktop computer deals. There are a lot of choices out there, but it’s highly recommended that you check out the offers available from HP, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry. For example, the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC is available for just $683, as there’s currently a $581 discount on its original price of $1,264. If you take advantage of this offer, you’re probably going to have enough cash to also buy from desktop monitor deals.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Apple Laptops#Dell Laptops#Windows Laptops#Rs
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $119 today — save $110

Chromebook deals offer some of the best value around without compromising on usability. On top of that, Chrome OS devices are the ideal student laptop deals because they’re inexpensive, internet-ready, and compatible with the ecosystem of Google-enabled education platforms that many schools use. That’s why we wanted to share this affordable offer for a Chromebook that we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119, a huge $110 discount on the regular price of $229. You won’t find a better deal on a Chromebook today! Keep reading to learn more about this laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
KR Official

Try These Laptop and Desktop Accessories to Make Your Daily Work as Easy as Possible

Disclaimer - This post may contain links to affiliate websites, and I receive an affiliate comission for any purchases made by you on the affiliate website using such links. Once again, I came up with some of my recommendations for you regarding the laptop or desktop accessories. So, don't forget to scan the entire post, maybe something you want will get here!
Rolling Stone

Police Find Five Fetuses in Anti-Abortion Activist’s Home

Click here to read the full article. Police in Washington, D.C. have discovered five fetuses in the home of an anti-abortion activist, according to a statement the Metropolitan Police provided Rolling Stone on Thursday. On Wednesday, Mar. 30, around 12:30 pm, the statement said, police responded to a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” at a house in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found five fetuses inside the residence.  According to local news reports, the home was occupied by anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy. Earlier this month, Handy, who founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions, and eight other anti-abortion...
WASHINGTON, DC
PC Gamer

Nab this RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop at a budget gaming desktop price

Start the week out right with this Newegg flash sale on an ABS Master gaming PC for $1,000 until the end of the day. It's $400 off its listed price, which officially knocks it down to budget PC pricing territory, which is always a good thing. It's also a decent starter PC that will give you a good foundation if you are looking to upgrade in the future, but the cash flow isn't there yet.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Turn a Slow, Old Laptop Into a Speedier Chromebook for Free

Do a web search for "how to install Chrome OS on a laptop" or anything like that and you likely discovered that it can't be done... at least, not the same way that you're able to install the latest Windows OS or a version of Linux. Google's Chrome OS isn't available for consumers to install, but you can get the next best thing: Neverware's CloudReady Chromium OS.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

Ketanji Brown Jackson Now Has Bipartisan Support in the Senate

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Wednesday became the first Republican to express her support for Ketanji Brown Jackson, all but assuring she will be confirmed as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. It took a second meeting with Jackson on Tuesday afternoon for Collins to feel comfortable that the federal judge and former public defender would not be “bending the law to meet a personal preference,” as Collins told The New York Times in an interview. “In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GeekyGadgets

iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

IQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

‘Possible Coverup’: White House Logs Show 7-Hour Gap in Trump’s Calls on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. We learned last month that the Jan. 6 committee found gaps in the White House call logs on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as that those gaps include times the committee knows former President Trump was on the phone. We learned on Tuesday that those “gaps” were more like one huge gap that spans … just about the entire day. The Washington Post and CBS News have reported that the logs turned over to the committee show a gap in Trump’s phone logs that spans seven hours and thirty-seven minutes, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy