BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart has showcased the crypto’s price declines,. touching the lower range that it has continually maintained over time. On June 14, the market strived to move briefly past the immediate resistance trading area of $40,000. On the subsequent day’s session, the crypto began declining on a lighter and serially note in range-bound zones. The 50-day SMA indicator is located around the level of $45,000 above the 14-day SMA trend-line as the bearish trend-line drew downward across the bigger SMA to get placed closing with the smaller SMA trend-line from the top. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed southbound closely above range 40. That still suggests that some degree of fall-offs are somewhat ongoing in the market.