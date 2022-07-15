All Genshin Impact Conch locations on the 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago

Searching for Phantasmal Conch locations in Genshin Impact? In Version 2.8, the Conch collectible from last year’s Summertime Event makes a comeback. Although the Conch locations are different, the idea is still the same: collect enough Conches on the Golden Apple Archipelago event map, and you get a character outfit for free.

This may sound a little confusing, but the Phantasmal Conches (including both Imaging and Echoing Conches) are part of the Resonating Visions event, which takes place in the time-limited Golden Apple Archipelago region. There are 20 Conches in total, but only 14 of them are currently available. We’ll update this guide as soon as the remaining Conch locations are unlocked.

Collect Conches for a free Fischl outfit

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Let’s talk rewards first, shall we? If you find at least 14 Conch locations, you’ll be rewarded with a new outfit for Fischl. This reward can be collected in the Resonating Visions event menu. Don’t forget to claim the other goodies as well: Talent Level-Up Materials, Character Level-Up Materials, Weapon Enhancement Materials, a lot of Mora, and a total of 320 Primogems.

It takes 20 Phantasmal Conches to collect the full reward, but only 16 to claim both the Fischl outfit and Primogems.

How to find Phantasmal Conch locations in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Genshin Impact Conches look like… well, normal conches. However, they do give off a faint glow. It’s either blue (Echoing Conches) or purple/orange (Imaging Conches). Most importantly, a white Conch icon will pop up on the mini map as soon as you get close enough.

Every Conch has a unique name. If you want to check which Conches you’re missing, open the “Sojourner’s Song” and “The Photographer’s Words” tabs in the Resonating Visions event menu. Whether the Conch is an Echoing or an Imaging One, doesn’t really matter.

Genshin Impact Conch locations: Broken Isle

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

We’ll start with the Conch locations on Broken Isle, the upper left part of the Golden Apple Archipelago map. This map also includes the central island (location 5). All of these locations are at sea level, so no need for climbing.

Conch 1: Secret Mission Log III. On a rock next to the beach.

On a rock next to the beach. Conch 2: Secret Mission Log IV. At the mountain’s base, on a grassy slope.

At the mountain’s base, on a grassy slope. Conch 3: Secret Mission Log V. On a small rock right next to the water.

On a small rock right next to the water. Conch 4: Ongoing Mission Image II. Close to the beach, beneath the large wooden staircase.

Close to the beach, beneath the large wooden staircase. Conch 5: Central Camp Image III. At the center of the camp, on top of a wooden box. Naturally, you need a Waverider to reach it.

Genshin Impact Conch locations: Twinning Isle

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Twinning Isle is situated in the upper right corner of the map. Here are the Conch locations:

Conch 1: Secret Mission Log I. Close to the beach, on a grassy slope.

Close to the beach, on a grassy slope. Conch 2: Secret Mission Log II. Climb the lower rock on the west side (the previous Conch location is a good starting point). The Conch is on the “bridge” between the twin peaks. If you walk from the top of the smaller peak towards the higher one, the Conch is lying in the grass on your left hand side.

Climb the lower rock on the west side (the previous Conch location is a good starting point). The Conch is on the “bridge” between the twin peaks. If you walk from the top of the smaller peak towards the higher one, the Conch is lying in the grass on your left hand side. Conch 3: Ongoing Mission Image I. On a slightly smaller island, close to the beach. Use the Waverider to get there.

Genshin Impact Conch locations: Minacious Isle

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

To find Minacious Isle, go to the lower left corner of the map.

Conch 1: Secret Mission Log VIII. Below the large rock, near the beach. On top of a small rock.

Below the large rock, near the beach. On top of a small rock. Conch 2: Ongoing Mission Image IV. It’s near the top of the circular opening in the middle of the mountain. To reach it, climb the rocks and then walk over the massive roots. If you follow this path, you will see the Conch lying in front of you, on a small ridge just below the island’s peak.

It’s near the top of the circular opening in the middle of the mountain. To reach it, climb the rocks and then walk over the massive roots. If you follow this path, you will see the Conch lying in front of you, on a small ridge just below the island’s peak. Conch 3: Central Camp Image I. At the top of Minacious Isle.

Genshin Impact Conch locations: Pudding Isle

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Pudding Isle is in the lower right corner of the Golden Apple Archipelago map.

Conch 1: Secret Mission Log VI. Lying on the beach, can’t miss this one.

Lying on the beach, can’t miss this one. Conch 2: Secret Mission Log VII. Also lying on the beach, southside of the island.

Also lying on the beach, southside of the island. Conch 3: Ongoing Mission Image III. Eastern peak of Pudding Isle, next to the Teleport Waypoint. The best way to climb up is by starting in the middle, and then using the roots to reach the more difficult ledges.

That’s every Genshin Impact Imaging and Echoing Conch location for now. Stay tuned for the map update!

