Once you turn 65 or have received Social Security disability benefits for at least 24 months, you become eligible for Medicare. This federal health insurance plan covers about 560,000 people in Oklahoma or nearly 15% of residents in the state. Among the biggest benefits of Original Medicare is its affordability. As long as you or your spouse have paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years, you get hospital coverage for free. If this isn’t the case, monthly premiums for this coverage may be up to $471. The medical coverage has a premium of about $149 per month, but this varies depending on your income. There are also 77 Medicare Advantage Plans sold in the state for those seeking comprehensive coverage.