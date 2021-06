An adrenaline-packed summer playlist for your consideration. It's cool that a song can dredge up specific memories from our salad days, and if you're a gearhead, that means memories of time under the hood and behind the wheel. Having wasted the entirety of my youth bunkered up in my bedroom learning to play guitar between 1969 and 1981, my take on the best car songs is arguably skewed to the guitar side, and that's important to say up front: This is no Freiburger-style reader poll (you can see that Top 25 list here), it's a personal list designed to introduce you to more musical influences that have an automotive twist, with some autobiographical, automotive, and musical observations. If that's cool with you, let's get started. (If you feel like singing along with Mitch, click on the Spotify playlist here and listen while you read. )