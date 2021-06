The Warren County GOP is hosting a Townhall forum next week regarding the City of Indianola’s support of the 21 Day Equity Challenge. The 21 Day Equity Challenge is a program that will take place from October 5th through November 2nd, with the intention of developing a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and our community. The Townhall meeting will discuss why the City of Indianola is listed as an official sponsor of the event, and will be moderated by Tamara Scott with a presentation by author Dr. Steven Kirby. The meeting will take place on Thursday, June 17th at 7pm, at 112 N Howard St. on the Indianola square.